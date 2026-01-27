Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NTSA Launches Mandatory Eye Tests for Drivers in Nairobi Following Spike in Road Accidents

NTSA officials say poor vision among drivers is a contributing factor to the increasing accident rate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has begun offering free mandatory eye tests for all drivers in Nairobi, following a sharp rise in road accidents this year.

In just the first 20 days of 2026, more than 40 people have died on Kenyan roads, one of the highest numbers ever recorded for that period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NTSA officials say poor vision among drivers is a contributing factor to the increasing accident rate.

Speaking at the launch, NTSA stated that the initiative is aimed at ensuring all drivers meet the minimum vision standards required for safe driving.

Drivers found with impaired vision will be advised to seek corrective measures before being allowed to operate vehicles on public roads.

“This programme is part of our broader road safety strategy. Safe driving begins with the driver’s ability to see clearly. By identifying and correcting vision issues, we hope to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries,” NTSA stated.

The authority has prioritized Nairobi due to its high traffic volume and accident rates but plans to roll out the initiative nationwide in the coming months.

All drivers, including professional and private vehicle operators, are encouraged to participate in the free eye tests at designated NTSA centers.

NTSA also reminded the public that compliance with road safety regulations, including vehicle maintenance and driver fitness, is mandatory and critical to reducing accidents.

The move comes amid growing calls from road safety advocates and insurance firms to address human factors contributing to accidents, particularly driver health and alertness.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Over Half of MPs Likely to Lose Seats in 2027, Wetang’ula warns as pension reforms resurface

Citing an actuarial report presented to a parliamentary pensions committee, Wetang’ula said the House faces an attrition rate of 56 per cent, meaning a...

11 minutes ago

Kenya

Senate Considers Halting Treasury Transfers to Counties That Defy Oversight

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo cited the Isiolo County where more than 14 health workers were allegedly laid off amid governance disputes.

38 minutes ago

Kenya

Funding Crisis Freezes Registration of 32 New Political Parties Ahead of 2027 Polls

Currently there are 90 fully registered political parties (excluding deregistered political parties).Ukweli party and Vibrant Democratic Party were deregistered on 12th January 2026.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Oburu defends ODM’s decision to work with Ruto

Facing criticism at home, Oburu has told the UK that ODM worked with Ruto to protect democracy and avoid political instability.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu Retires from Active Politics, Launches ‘Happiness Crusade’

Kiraitu’s political career began in 1992 when he was first elected as a Member of Parliament.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Wetang’ula Warns MPs Against Bullying State Officials Through Committee Summons

Wetang’ula said while oversight is a constitutional responsibility of the House, it must be exercised in a manner that is strategic, coordinated and free...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KUCCPS: Grade C+ University Cut-Off No Longer Sustainable Under CBC

Wahome said continued reliance on the minimum university entry grade is becoming unsustainable, especially after a large number of candidates who sat the 2025...

3 hours ago
Winnie Odinga silence after Ida UNEP appointment, coincidence or what? Winnie Odinga silence after Ida UNEP appointment, coincidence or what?

Featured

Winnie Odinga goes silent after Ida Odinga’s UNEP appointment

She promised fire, warned ODM elders, and rejected power deals. Then Ida Odinga got a UNEP job and Winnie Odinga went silent. Why?

3 hours ago