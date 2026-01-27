NTSA Launches Mandatory Eye Tests for Drivers in Nairobi Following Spike in Road Accidents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has begun offering free mandatory eye tests for all drivers in Nairobi, following a sharp rise in road accidents this year.

In just the first 20 days of 2026, more than 40 people have died on Kenyan roads, one of the highest numbers ever recorded for that period.

NTSA officials say poor vision among drivers is a contributing factor to the increasing accident rate.

Speaking at the launch, NTSA stated that the initiative is aimed at ensuring all drivers meet the minimum vision standards required for safe driving.

Drivers found with impaired vision will be advised to seek corrective measures before being allowed to operate vehicles on public roads.

“This programme is part of our broader road safety strategy. Safe driving begins with the driver’s ability to see clearly. By identifying and correcting vision issues, we hope to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries,” NTSA stated.

The authority has prioritized Nairobi due to its high traffic volume and accident rates but plans to roll out the initiative nationwide in the coming months.

All drivers, including professional and private vehicle operators, are encouraged to participate in the free eye tests at designated NTSA centers.

NTSA also reminded the public that compliance with road safety regulations, including vehicle maintenance and driver fitness, is mandatory and critical to reducing accidents.

The move comes amid growing calls from road safety advocates and insurance firms to address human factors contributing to accidents, particularly driver health and alertness.