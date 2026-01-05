Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Nine Killed in Early Morning Crash on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway in Naivasha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- At least nine people, including two minors, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a matatu along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at about 2am, when a bus collided with a 14-seater matatu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police, several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Images from the scene showed the matatu extensively damaged, with its front section and one side completely crushed, while the bus sustained significant damage to its front end.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said several other passengers were injured in the early morning collision. The injured were rushed to Naivasha District Hospital, where they are receiving emergency medical treatment.

The latest tragedy comes just days after another fatal accident along the same highway claimed six lives. In that incident, a matatu and a trailer collided head-on at the Kikopey area in Gilgil.

Eyewitnesses reported that the earlier crash was caused by brake failure on the trailer, leading to a devastating impact.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Man drowns at Ragia Water Falls after slipping while attempting to take selfie, search on for second Youth

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

10 minutes ago

Kenya

Murang’a County to Pay School Fees for Over 50,000 Students in 2026 Term

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator...

24 minutes ago

Kenya

New Year Windfall: Embu Mechanic Wins Sh1 Million in Senator Keg Draw

Muriuki said the win was “a shocker” but he was delighted and committed to using the money to expand his business while investing in...

37 minutes ago

Kenya

Marsabit Police Arrest Woman and Quack Doctor Over Illegal Abortion

The arrests follow disturbing reports from Malkalakore village, Drib-Gombo, where residents discovered a lifeless male foetus, estimated to be six months old, wrapped in...

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Sakaja Joins School Staff to Serve Meals on First Day of 2026 Term

The Governor actively participated in the cooking process, saying his visit was meant to personally ensure that the Dishi na County programme was fully...

56 minutes ago

Kenya

Wamalwa Dismisses Claims DAP-K Is Open to Political Bargaining

Wamalwa further asserted that DAP-K would endure even if other parties were to collapse or be absorbed into rival formations.

1 hour ago

Kenya

DPP Orders Probe into South C Building Collapse, Gives Police Seven Days to Submit Report

The DPP directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately initiate or expedite investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New School Term Kicks Off Across the Country After Festive Break

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

2 hours ago