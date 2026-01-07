Connect with us

Kenya

Nine Arrested in ID Fraud Case: Five NRB Officers, Two Foreigners Among Suspects

Two foreigners were also arrested: Mauris Havyarimana, a Burundian, and Victor Kamanda, a Rwandese.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – A multi-agency operation has led to the arrest and arraignment of nine individuals linked to a sophisticated scheme involving the unlawful issuance of National Identity Cards and other vital government documents.

Five National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers and two foreigners are among the nine suspects arrested for facilitating the illegal issuance of IDs to unqualified applicants.

The suspects include five officers from the National Registration Bureau (NRB) – Titus Muasya Nthenge, Judy Kemto, Festus Bahat Chai, Moses Mogaya, and Ruth Osebe – alongside two brokers, Yahya Daudi and Abdikadir Mohamed Dahir, who allegedly facilitated the illegal issuance of IDs for unqualified applicants.

During a raid in Zimmerman, authorities recovered 19 stamps from various government agencies, three driving licenses belonging to Kamanda, Ugandan ID cards, a Democratic Republic of Congo voter’s card, and several other incriminating items believed to have been used in the fraudulent scheme.

The suspects were arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts by detectives from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU), where they all pleaded not guilty. The court granted each accused a bond of Sh 500,000 or a cash alternative of Sh 50,000, with one guarantor.

However, Judy Kemto, who had previously been released on cash bail, did not appear in court citing a sick child. The court directed her to plead to the charges on January 21. The prosecution has also opposed bond for the two foreign nationals, with their application scheduled for hearing on January 8.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities vowing to apprehend additional suspects involved in the fraudulent operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) emphasized that the arrests demonstrate its commitment to dismantling networks involved in identity theft and safeguarding the integrity of Kenya’s national identification system.

A senior DCI officer noted: “This operation is a major step in ensuring that government documents are protected and that those attempting to circumvent the law are held accountable. We will continue to pursue all leads until every individual involved is brought to justice.”

The case has highlighted ongoing concerns about internal collusion and security lapses in the issuance of critical government documents and underscores the importance of vigilance in protecting Kenya’s identification system.

