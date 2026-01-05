Connect with us

Kenya

New Year Windfall: Embu Mechanic Wins Sh1 Million in Senator Keg Draw

EMBU, Kenya, Jan 5 – A local mechanic from Embu town, Francis Muriuki, is celebrating a New Year windfall after winning Sh1 million in the ongoing Senator Keg “Tuzidi Kuinuana” consumer promotion.

During the prize draw event, Mr. Muriuki announced that KSh500,000 of his winnings would be directed to the Mwankoma Community-Based Organization (CBO), supporting local farmers who supply sorghum, cowpeas, and green grams to Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

Speaking to journalists, Muriuki said the win was “a shocker” but he was delighted and committed to using the money to expand his business while investing in community development.

“I am glad that after three attempts I have been declared the winner. It is a privilege to share it with others who need a financial boost – the farmers who play a huge part in the Senator Keg production value chain. I believe my support to them will go a long way in enhancing their production,” he said.

Mwankoma CBO trains farmers on safe farming practices and aggregates their produce for KBL. Muriuki said the donation would help the group purchase farm equipment and strengthen sustainable agriculture in Embu.

The three-month Tuzidi Kuinuana consumer promotion marks KBL’s 20-year anniversary, rewarding loyal consumers while educating the public on the dangers of illicit brew. The campaign has so far positively impacted farmers and community-led CBOs across the country.

Martin Wanjohi, KBL’s Divisional Trade Marketing Manager, said the promotion underscores the company’s commitment to both business growth and community development. “It always brings us tremendous joy to see the difference we make in individuals’ lives and the communities we serve,” he said.

The campaign will award at least 823,025 winners. Besides the five grand winners of KSh1 million each, other rewards include monthly KSh50,000 home makeover packages, weekly shopping vouchers worth KSh2,500, and daily instant cash prizes starting at KSh25.

Consumers participate by purchasing two 500ml mugs of Senator Lager or Dark Extra, scratching the panel for a unique code, and sending it via SMS to a 5-digit short code. The campaign will continue for the next two months.

