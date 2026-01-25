New video sparks outrage over police assault on youth in Kikuyu

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Online outrage has erupted following the emergence of another disturbing CCTV video showing police officers assaulting two young men who were playing pool in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

The incident, which occurred late night at about 11.15 pm, comes just days after a similar case of police violence was reported in Nandi Hills town.

In the footage, two police officers are seen approaching the pool table, before violently confronting the young men.

The officers are seen physically assaulting and handcuffing the youths, before dragging them away from the table.

The National Police Service has not commented on the matter by the time of this publication.

They also confiscate the pool cue sticks and balls, arresting the pair before taking them away from the scene.

The shocking video has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many calling for immediate action against the officers involved.