National schools claim 8 in 10 As amid improved KCSE performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — National schools produced the highest number of top-performing candidates in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has announced.

Speaking during the official release of the results on Friday, Migos said a total of 1,932 candidates attained a straight Grade A, with national schools accounting for 1,526 of the top performers.

Extra-county schools followed with 197 students scoring Grade A, while private schools produced 185 candidates.

“The results are good, and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Class of 2025. The state of competency-based education is strong, and the future of education in this country is bright,” Migos said.

A total of 993,226 candidates sat the 2025 KCSE examinations, up from 962,512 in 2024, representing an increase of 3.19 per cent.

Female candidates outnumbered males for the second consecutive year, with 501,214 girls (50.46 per cent) and 492,012 boys (49.54 per cent) sitting the examinations.

Overall, 270,715 candidates (27.1 per cent) attained C+ and above, qualifying for direct university entry, while 507,131 learners (50.92 per cent) scored C– and above, up from 49.41 per cent last year.

Migos said sub-county schools performed strongly in the middle performance bands, producing 72,699 candidates with C+ and above, compared to 36,600 from county schools.

He noted that the 2025 KCSE cohort is the third-last under the outgoing 8-4-4 system, as Kenya accelerates its transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

KEMIS rollout

The CS praised the rollout of the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS), which will digitise key aspects of the education sector, including placements, performance tracking and school capacity management.

“Competency-based education is the system that will transform this country from Third World to First World. It is real, and it is coming very, very soon,” Migos said.

The government has recruited 100,000 teachers since 2023, with 24,000 joining this year, and promoted more than 25,000 others to support the rollout of CBC. In addition, 23,000 classrooms were constructed in 2024–2025, alongside 1,600 new laboratories to strengthen practical learning.

Migos reiterated the government’s firm stance on examination integrity, revealing that 1,180 candidates were found to have engaged in examination irregularities and had their results cancelled in line with the law.

Candidates will transition to tertiary institutions under a student-centred funding model that includes scholarships and loans, with university fees now ranging from Sh5,800 to Sh75,000 per semester depending on the programme.

“We are committed to ensuring every learner has access to quality education, and we continue to build a transparent, digital and equitable system,” Migos said.