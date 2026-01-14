Connect with us

Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that 51 per cent of Nairobi’s water is classified as non-revenue water, either lost through leakages or consumed without billing/FILE

CITY HALL

Nairobi Water Flags Off Leak Detection Vans to Curb Water Losses

Acting Managing Director, Martin Nang'ole, says the specialised vehicles will enhance the company's ability to detect hidden leaks, monitor water usage, and respond more quickly to faults, thereby safeguarding water resources and improving supply reliability for customers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) has taken a significant step towards improving water service delivery with the official flagging off of new Leak Detection Vans.

Acting Managing Director, Martin Nang’ole, says the specialised vehicles will enhance the company’s ability to detect hidden leaks, monitor water usage, and respond more quickly to faults, thereby safeguarding water resources and improving supply reliability for customers.

“These specialised Leak Detection Vans will greatly improve how we monitor and manage our network by enabling accurate leak detection, quicker repairs, and reduced disruption to communities. This investment reflects our commitment to improving efficiency, safeguarding water, and enhancing customer satisfaction,” said Nang’ole.

The vans are equipped with modern technology designed to accurately locate underground leaks, minimise unnecessary excavation, and reduce repair time.

This is expected to lessen disruption to roads and surrounding communities during maintenance works.

In addition, the equipment will support the identification of illegal water connections and enable monitoring of water usage during night hours to determine whether high consumption is due to leakage or unauthorised use.

The deployment of the Leak Detection Vans forms part of Nairobi Water’s broader strategy to enhance service reliability, reduce non-revenue water, and improve customer satisfaction, in line with the County Government’s commitment to sustainable water management.

In this article:, , ,
