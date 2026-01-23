Nairobi to Host African Agricultural Economics Conference in September

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Kenya has been confirmed as the host of the 8th African Association of Agricultural Economists (AAAE) Conference, set to take place in Nairobi from 21st to 26th September 2026, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced.

Organised in collaboration with IFPRI-Africa, the conference will bring together leading experts to examine pressing issues in agricultural innovation, digital transformation, and trade development.

Participants are expected to deliberate on research and submissions spanning multiple sub-themes, including the intersection of technology, climate adaptation, and economic development in African agriculture.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment for the continent, as the convergence of technological innovation, digital tools, and strategic trade partnerships presents opportunities to transform agricultural systems while addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change.

According to the event brochure, “Smart agriculture, powered by new farming technologies, IoT sensors, satellite monitoring, and data analytics, provides African farmers with tools to optimise resource use, enhance productivity, and reduce environmental impact, while adapting to climate variability.”

The AAAE Conference, held biennially, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential platforms for agricultural economists, policymakers, and researchers, providing a space for knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and practical solutions for sustainable agricultural growth.