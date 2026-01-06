Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Nairobi cracks down on ‘witchdoctors’, demands business permits

Mosiria said the directive follows numerous complaints from city residents who have been conned by individuals advertising dubious “healing” services and promising instant solutions to personal problems.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The Nairobi County Government has cracked down on individuals purporting to be witchdoctors, introducing new measures that require all such practitioners to obtain valid business permits and comply with county regulations.

The move follows a surge in complaints from city residents who have been defrauded by people advertising dubious “healing” services and promising instant solutions to personal and social problems.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria said the trend had become alarming, noting that some victims had suffered financial exploitation and psychological manipulation.

“This trend is alarming. We have noted a worrying rise in so-called witchdoctors advertising their services across the city,” Mosiria said, warning that some residents have already suffered financial exploitation and psychological manipulation.

Mosiria said the practice must be regulated like any other business, adding that anyone claiming to offer genuine services must apply for a unified business permit, obtain licences from relevant regulatory bodies and operate transparently.

He also raised concern over illegal advertising, noting that posters and flyers have been placed on walls, electricity poles, road signs and other public infrastructure, often at night.

“Most of these adverts are put up in wrong locations, interfering with the aesthetic beauty of our city. The manner in which they are installed raises serious questions about legitimacy and intent,” he said.

The CEC said advertising will only be allowed in approved and designated areas, warning that those flouting the rules risk enforcement action by the county.

Mosiria appealed to Nairobi residents to help identify and report fake witchdoctors and illegal advertisements, saying public vigilance was critical in protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.

“I am calling upon city residents to help us identify and report these fake witchdoctors. Your information will help protect others from being conned and help us restore order and dignity in our city,” he said.

The county government said it will intensify enforcement as it seeks to rein in the growing trend and protect residents from fraud.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Makau Mutua Defends Junet, Dismisses Criticism as Jealousy and Political Malice

Mutua described Junet as fiercely loyal to Odinga, saying he never betrayed or undermined him, unlike others who later turned against the veteran opposition...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya to Experience Mostly Sunny, Dry Weather Over Next Five Days – Met Department

Strong winds of up to 12.5 metres per second are also expected in parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Keynan implores NCIC to summon Gachagua for linking Eastleigh BBS mall to illegal proceeds

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate Gachagua’s...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Alai Denies Drawing Gun in Kilimani Restaurant Dispute with Babu Owino

Alai said the two were seated at separate tables when Owino approached him, initiating a conversation that he was uncomfortable with.

2 hours ago

Top stories

NCCK distances itself from Prophet Owuor, backs medical treatment and church regulation

NCCK chairperson Elias Otieno said while the council believes in divine healing, pastors must not replace God or undermine medicine.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sossion Calls for Continuous Review of CBC curriculum

Sossion who is also an educator pointed out that education systems must evolve with changing realities

4 hours ago

Kenya

Fear Grips Wasare Village as Hippo Attack Leaves Woman Critically Injured

The most recent incident occurred early Monday morning when a hippopotamus attacked Perez Bonde inside her compound as it made its way back to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI rules out foul play in Cyrus Jirongo death

The DCI says evidence gathered so far shows Cyrus Jirongo died in a road accident, dismissing claims of foul.

15 hours ago