Nairobi cracks down on ‘witchdoctors’, demands business permits

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The Nairobi County Government has cracked down on individuals purporting to be witchdoctors, introducing new measures that require all such practitioners to obtain valid business permits and comply with county regulations.

The move follows a surge in complaints from city residents who have been defrauded by people advertising dubious “healing” services and promising instant solutions to personal and social problems.

“This trend is alarming. We have noted a worrying rise in so-called witchdoctors advertising their services across the city,” Mosiria said, warning that some residents have already suffered financial exploitation and psychological manipulation.

Mosiria said the practice must be regulated like any other business, adding that anyone claiming to offer genuine services must apply for a unified business permit, obtain licences from relevant regulatory bodies and operate transparently.

He also raised concern over illegal advertising, noting that posters and flyers have been placed on walls, electricity poles, road signs and other public infrastructure, often at night.

“Most of these adverts are put up in wrong locations, interfering with the aesthetic beauty of our city. The manner in which they are installed raises serious questions about legitimacy and intent,” he said.

The CEC said advertising will only be allowed in approved and designated areas, warning that those flouting the rules risk enforcement action by the county.

Mosiria appealed to Nairobi residents to help identify and report fake witchdoctors and illegal advertisements, saying public vigilance was critical in protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.

“I am calling upon city residents to help us identify and report these fake witchdoctors. Your information will help protect others from being conned and help us restore order and dignity in our city,” he said.

The county government said it will intensify enforcement as it seeks to rein in the growing trend and protect residents from fraud.