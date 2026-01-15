Nairobi County Orders Striking Doctors Back to Work, Citing Progress in Talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) has directed striking doctors and clinical officers to resume duty within 12 hours.

Health, Wellness and Nutrition Department, County Executive Committee Member Suzanne Silantoi said the County has made significant progress in addressing their grievances through sustained engagement and reforms in the health sector.

She further added that the city county government has implemented comprehensive medical cover for health workers under the SHA Civil Servants Scheme and advanced promotions across common cadre job groups.

Silantoi said the county has also allocated a KSh424 million supplementary budget to clear all pending promotions, adding that more than 98 per cent of health workers are now on permanent and pensionable terms. She noted that all salaries and statutory deductions have been fully paid.

While reaffirming the county’s commitment to dialogue, Silantoi warned that failure by striking doctors and clinical officers to return to work within the stipulated time will attract disciplinary action, including loss of pay.

Despite the ongoing industrial action, NCCG assured residents that public health services remain operational across all county facilities and urged Nairobians to continue seeking medical care.