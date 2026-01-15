Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Nairobi County Orders Striking Doctors Back to Work, Citing Progress in Talks

Silantoi warned that failure by striking doctors and clinical officers to return to work within the stipulated time will attract disciplinary action, including loss of pay.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) has directed striking doctors and clinical officers to resume duty within 12 hours.

Health, Wellness and Nutrition Department, County Executive Committee Member Suzanne Silantoi said the County has made significant progress in addressing their grievances through sustained engagement and reforms in the health sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She further added that the city county government has implemented comprehensive medical cover for health workers under the SHA Civil Servants Scheme and advanced promotions across common cadre job groups.

Silantoi said the county has also allocated a KSh424 million supplementary budget to clear all pending promotions, adding that more than 98 per cent of health workers are now on permanent and pensionable terms. She noted that all salaries and statutory deductions have been fully paid.

While reaffirming the county’s commitment to dialogue, Silantoi warned that failure by striking doctors and clinical officers to return to work within the stipulated time will attract disciplinary action, including loss of pay.

Despite the ongoing industrial action, NCCG assured residents that public health services remain operational across all county facilities and urged Nairobians to continue seeking medical care.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC obtains orders freezing accounts of companies linked to Wamatangi

"In granting the orders, Justice Benjamin Musyoki observed that the two suits sought similar reliefs. He therefore granted the injunction in the main suit...

27 minutes ago

Headlines

Nyeri County Unveils Multi-Agency Committee to Tackle Drugs, Illicit Brews

The newly formed multi-agency committee will roll out targeted public awareness campaigns and ensure sustained enforcement at the lowest administrative levels. It is also...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

JOOTRH to open state-of-the-art pediatric, neonatal ICU by October

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o said the project addresses a long-standing gap in Kenya’s public health system, where specialised paediatric and neonatal intensive care...

10 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Finland Education Scholarship case resumes in Nakuru

The latest witness, Domitilla Maiyo, a bank official, gave detailed testimony on a series of cheques allegedly signed by the accused persons, while explaining...

14 hours ago

Headlines

UDA to conduct repeat grassroots poll with 30 days

The NEC directed the NEB to organise and conduct repeat elections within 30 days in all polling centres where either elections did not take...

16 hours ago

Headlines

UDA Mandates President Ruto to Lead Coalition Talks with ODM Ahead of 2027 Polls

"The NEC NOTED the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza...

20 hours ago

Headlines

EPRA announces Sh2 reduction in petrol prices in January review

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Kshs.182.52, Kshs.170.47 and Kshs.153.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," read the EPRA...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu stands firm on UDA-ODM Coalition Strategy; says critics free to exit

“We have no intention of expelling anyone from the party. If someone wants to leave the party, let them depart on their own and...

20 hours ago