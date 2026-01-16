NACADA-Led Dawn Raid in Kapsabet Seizes Millions in Counterfeit Alcohol

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – A multi-agency security team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Friday carried out a pre-dawn raid on three suspected counterfeit alcohol outlets in Kapsabet town, seizing illicit brews worth millions of shillings and arresting one suspect in an intensified crackdown on toxic alcohol in Nandi County.

The targeted operation, which also involved officers from the National Police Service(NPS), recovered huge volumes of smuggled Ugandan manufactured alcohol packaged in plastic bottles and sachets, alongside hundreds of cartons of suspected counterfeit branded spirits.

The illicit merchandise, with an estimated street value running into millions of shillings, is now under safe custody at the Kapsabet Police Station awaiting analysis by the government chemist to pave way for prosecution.

According to NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, the main suspect, who managed to evade the dragnet, is a known figure with pending similar cases. A vehicle belonging to this individual was impounded and found loaded with consignments of the Ugandan alcohol.

“The individual we are pursuing is not new to this illegal trade. He has been on our radar,” stated Dr. Omerikwa. “The Authority, in conjunction with other agencies, will immediately commence comprehensive asset recovery processes with the ultimate goal of forfeiture. We are determined to hit these cartels where it hurts most—their finances.”

Dr. Omerikwa further revealed that Nandi County has been identified as a hotspot for the consumption of illicit, toxic alcohol. “Our intelligence-led operations are now squarely focused on nabing the main manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of this poison. The goal is unequivocal: to rid Nandi County of this menace that is destroying families and killing our youth,” he affirmed.

The operation comes against a grim backdrop of rising alcohol-related fatalities in the region. In recent months, several deaths have been reported in villages across Nandi, with families attributing them to the consumption of cheap, illicit brews suspected to contain toxic additives like methanol.

A local area leader who witnessed the raid expressed strong support for NACADA’s efforts. “These outlets are death traps. Our young people are consuming poison, and we are losing a generation,” he lamented. “We commend this operation and urge for even more sustained action.”

Echoing this sentiment, gathered locals voiced their relief, pleading with authorities to permanently shut down the illicit trade.

The operation marks a significant escalation in the war against counterfeit alcohol in the North Rift region, signaling a tough new phase of asset stripping and prosecution for kingpins in the deadly trade.