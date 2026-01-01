Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Backs President’s Resolve on Alcohol and Drug Abuse as New DCI Unit Set for 2026

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has welcomed President William Ruto’s renewed commitment to tackling alcohol and substance abuse, saying the Government’s approach signals a stronger and more coordinated national response.

In a statement following the President’s New Year Address, NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Stephen Mairori said the Authority fully supports the Government’s resolve to confront alcohol and drug abuse due to its adverse effects on public health, national security, productivity, and social cohesion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NACADA Board fully aligns with this national direction and reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring that Kenya becomes a nation free from the harms of alcohol and drug abuse,” Mairori said.

He noted that NACADA would strengthen prevention, enforcement, and public education interventions, while enhancing collaboration among government agencies and stakeholders to address substance abuse more effectively.

The President’s remarks come against the backdrop of intensified Government action, including the planned rollout of a 700-member specialised Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) unit in 2026 to spearhead the national campaign against drug and alcohol abuse.

The unit is expected to focus on dismantling supply networks, enforcing compliance, and targeting organised criminal syndicates involved in illicit alcohol and narcotics.

President Ruto has also vowed to pursue asset forfeiture against individuals and cartels profiting from the illegal alcohol and drug trade, describing substance abuse as a major threat to Kenya’s social fabric and economic development.

According to NACADA, the Authority will leverage enhanced multi-agency cooperation to complement these enforcement measures, while advancing policy reforms and sustained public education to reduce demand and protect vulnerable populations, particularly the youth.

Mairori added that the NACADA Board would strengthen its operational and governance frameworks in line with the Government’s broader vision of building a healthy, productive, and secure nation.

NACADA further expressed appreciation for the President’s leadership and goodwill in addressing alcohol and drug abuse, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Government’s efforts to tackle what it described as a critical national challenge.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu promises coalition deal in 2026, affirms self as party flagbearer

Oburu declared he is the undisputed choice for 2027 should the party opt to field its own presidential candidate.

12 minutes ago

crime

Suspect linked to Ang’ata Barrikoi murder freed on Sh100,000 cash bail

Joshua Sakuyiai, suspect in August Ang’ata Barrikoi shooting, released on Sh100,000 bail; court mention set for Jan 13, 2026. Investigation ongoing.

36 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya on alert after WHO flagged fake kidney transplant injection in Rwanda

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board warns of falsified SIMULECT (basiliximab) batch SFYD2, used to prevent organ rejection, urging vigilance across Kenya.

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP leader roots for Mt Kenya unity, signals alliance with Maina Njenga

Augustus Muli has called for Mt. Kenya unity and pledged a coalition with Maina Njenga as 2027 election politics took centre stage at a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TUK graduates sue Land Surveyors’ Board over licensing ban

Over 190 Technical University of Kenya graduates have sued the Land Surveyors’ Board over a decision barring them from exams and licensing.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s inflation eases to 4.5pc in December – KNBS

Kenya’s annual inflation eased to 4.5 per cent in December 2025, remaining within target and offering relief to households, KNBS says.

3 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru Kenyatta urges African youth to lead continent’s transformation

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged African youth to embrace values-driven leadership, saying young people hold the key to the continent’s future.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board warns of falsified breast cancer drug IBRANCE

The confirmed falsified batch numbers are FS5173, GS4328, LV1850 and TS2190, while another five batches — GK2981, GR6491, GT5817, HJ8710 and HJ8715 — are...

5 hours ago