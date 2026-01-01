NACADA Backs President’s Resolve on Alcohol and Drug Abuse as New DCI Unit Set for 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has welcomed President William Ruto’s renewed commitment to tackling alcohol and substance abuse, saying the Government’s approach signals a stronger and more coordinated national response.

In a statement following the President’s New Year Address, NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Stephen Mairori said the Authority fully supports the Government’s resolve to confront alcohol and drug abuse due to its adverse effects on public health, national security, productivity, and social cohesion.

The NACADA Board fully aligns with this national direction and reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring that Kenya becomes a nation free from the harms of alcohol and drug abuse,” Mairori said.

He noted that NACADA would strengthen prevention, enforcement, and public education interventions, while enhancing collaboration among government agencies and stakeholders to address substance abuse more effectively.

The President’s remarks come against the backdrop of intensified Government action, including the planned rollout of a 700-member specialised Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) unit in 2026 to spearhead the national campaign against drug and alcohol abuse.

The unit is expected to focus on dismantling supply networks, enforcing compliance, and targeting organised criminal syndicates involved in illicit alcohol and narcotics.

President Ruto has also vowed to pursue asset forfeiture against individuals and cartels profiting from the illegal alcohol and drug trade, describing substance abuse as a major threat to Kenya’s social fabric and economic development.

According to NACADA, the Authority will leverage enhanced multi-agency cooperation to complement these enforcement measures, while advancing policy reforms and sustained public education to reduce demand and protect vulnerable populations, particularly the youth.

Mairori added that the NACADA Board would strengthen its operational and governance frameworks in line with the Government’s broader vision of building a healthy, productive, and secure nation.

NACADA further expressed appreciation for the President’s leadership and goodwill in addressing alcohol and drug abuse, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Government’s efforts to tackle what it described as a critical national challenge.