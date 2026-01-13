Mutunga Questions Foreign Military Bases in Kenya, Calls for Public Debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has reignited debate over the presence of foreign military bases in Kenya, warning that citizens could become collateral damage in the event of international conflicts involving the countries that operate them.

In a strongly worded statement, Mutunga questioned why Kenyans are not openly debating the implications of hosting military installations in regions such as Lamu, Nanyuki, Wajir and Turkana.

He argued that decisions of such magnitude should not be made without public participation, as required under the Constitution.

“Why are we not having a debate on military bases in our country? Should there be war between the owners and some other countries, our people would be collateral damage,” Mutunga said.

The former Chief Justice urged communities hosting the bases—and Kenyans at large—to demand transparency and civic involvement not only in security arrangements but also in broader national decisions involving trade, public debt and foreign loans.

Mutunga framed the issue as one of sovereignty, cautioning that unchecked external influence risks reducing Kenya to what he described as a “slave plantation”, and called for collective civic action to reclaim democratic control over national policy choices.

His remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of Kenya’s security partnerships, foreign debt exposure, and the balance between national sovereignty and geopolitical alliances.