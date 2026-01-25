Connect with us

CHURCH & POLITICS

Murkomen says probe into Othaya church violence underway as Gachagua alleges assassination plot

“I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” Murkomen said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says investigations are underway into violent clashes that erupted at a church event in Othaya, Nyeri County, where police fired live bullets and teargas to disperse a crowd.

The incident, which occurred during a service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, left several vehicles damaged, including all cars in Gachagua’s convoy.

Images and videos circulating online show shattered windscreens and heavily vandalized vehicles, sparking public outrage.

“I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Douglas Kanja, who has assured me that investigations are underway with the urgency this matter deserves and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” the Interior CS said.

Speaking on the incident, Murkomen emphasized that the government would not tolerate excessive use of force or politically motivated violence.

His statement came hours after Gachagua claimed the incident was an assassination attempt by a state sponsored killer squad.

He alleged that police officers targeted his convoy directly, despite being aware of his presence at the church function.

“Please note that the killler squad backed by the local police are all over the two venues and we don’t know their intention after failing to assassinate me inside a church,” the former Deputy President said while informing his supporters in Othaya Town and Kiawara of the cancellation of planned rallies.

He said the security operation had left his vehicles ‘disabled and sound systems dismantled.’

