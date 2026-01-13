Murkomen Leads Review of Correctional Services to Align with National Housing and Food Security Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – The State Department for Correctional Services has moved to align its annual priorities with national development objectives, during a high-level review meeting chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Murkomen said that at the center of the discussions was the implementation of Presidential Directives to release prison land in selected towns for the Affordable Housing Programme.

The department also resolved to fast-track the productive use of under-utilised prison land to boost food production, supporting the country’s food security agenda.

“Further priorities include enhancing the commercialization of prison industries to promote self-sufficiency, expanding the construction of institutional housing for correctional officers, and accelerating the completion of stalled and ongoing infrastructure projects within correctional facilities,” the Interior CS.

President Ruto’s administration is pursuing policies involving Kenya’s prison system, focusing on utilizing prison land for development and agriculture, particularly for affordable housing and food production, while also potentially leasing idle land to investors, sparking discussions on land use, food security, and economic development versus potential land grabbing and human rights concerns, with specific plans to relocate Kisii Prison for housing.

Ruto directed the relocation of the GK Prison in Kisii to free up land for 10,000 affordable housing units, integrating correctional facilities with development goals.

The Kenya Prisons Service is directed to lease underutilized land to private investors to boost productivity, improve food security, and generate revenue.

President Ruto’s plans include leasing thousands of acres for food production, aiming to reduce reliance on public funds and enhance self-sufficiency.