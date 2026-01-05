Murang’a Pastor Takes on 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge to Raise Cancer Awareness

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – A Murang’a-based pastor has embarked on an 80-hour tree-hugging challenge in Murang’a Town in a symbolic campaign aimed at raising awareness about cancer and the growing burden the disease places on Kenyan families.

Pastor Jimmy Irungu began the endurance challenge on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 9.00 p.m., and is expected to conclude it on Thursday, January 8, at 5.00 a.m. The initiative has drawn the attention of residents and passersby curious about the unusual but determined act.

The pastor is seeking to break the 72-hour record previously set by Truphena Muthoni, who also undertook a tree-hugging challenge to highlight environmental conservation. By extending the duration to 80 hours, Irungu hopes to draw renewed national attention to the disease and the gaps in cancer care.

“I decided to get into this challenge of hugging the tree because of cancer awareness.Cancer as a disease has been depleting resources, with many patients seeking treatment in India. I want to urge the government to declare cancer a national disaster, just as it did with HIV/AIDS at its onset,” Irungu said.

The pastor lamented the state of cancer treatment in the country, arguing that the lack of adequately equipped facilities has forced many Kenyans to seek costly treatment abroad.

“In Kenya, no hospital can be termed as fully effective in cancer treatment, and that is why people travel to India. I want to urge well-wishers and donors to intervene and support this cause.,” he said.

Irungu said the challenge is meant to spark conversations around prevention, early detection, and increased investment in cancer care, while also pushing for policy action to ease the financial and emotional burden on affected families.

This comes barely hours after Muthoni officially received her badge from Guinness World Records, formally recognising her record-breaking endurance feat of hugging a tree continuously for 72 hours.

The badge, issued by Guinness World Records, confirms Muthoni as the “Record Breaker” for the longest marathon hugging a tree, marking her place in the organisation’s global record books.

According to Guinness World Records, the record was achieved on February 2, 2025.

“Longest marathon hugging a tree is 48:00:00 hours, achieved in Nairobi, Kenya on February 2, 2025.”

The badge bears the organisation’s official seal and identifies Muthoni as a verified record holder.

On December 11th,Environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni officially set a new world record after completing a 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon, surpassing her previous personal best of 48 hours and marking a major milestone in global climate activism.

Muthoni began the challenge on in Nyeri and held on for three consecutive days, drawing support from environmental groups, local leaders, and hundreds of Kenyans who monitored her progress both on-site and online.