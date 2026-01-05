Connect with us

Murang’a County to Pay School Fees for Over 50,000 Students in 2026 Term

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator Enock Wambua.

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jan 5 – Education continues to be a cornerstone of development in Murang’a County, as the County Government announced it will pay school fees for over 50,000 students across various education levels as schools reopen this week.

The county has allocated Sh230 million in the current financial year to support learners from across Murang’a.

On Sunday, Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator Enock Wambua.

Beneficiaries include students in day secondary schools, orphans, learners living with disabilities, and those supported through the Inua Masomo Programme, Ward Bursaries, and the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) programme.

Under Inua Masomo, the top 30 students in all day secondary schools receive fully paid school fees, promoting merit, fairness, and healthy competition.

The top 10 students in each class receive bursaries of Sh11,000 per year, paid per term, covering school fees. Top students from public primary schools who sat the KJSEA exams receive Sh10,000 each.

Targeted bursaries for orphans and learners living with disabilities ensure that no child is left behind due to circumstances beyond their control.

Beyond basic education, Murang’a County is investing in youth skills and employability.

Through the Murang’a Youth Service Programme, 6,000 young people are currently undergoing training in Vocational Training Centres, gaining practical, market-ready skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

“These interventions reflect how a working government unlocks opportunity through fairness, careful planning, and tangible results,” said Governor Kang’ata.

Murang’a County remains committed to investing in its greatest asset—its people—by ensuring that education and skills development remain central to the county’s development agenda.

