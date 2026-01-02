Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Khalif noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past despite repeated warnings over weak approval and enforcement processes within the county/FILE

County News

MCA Abbas Khalif blames City Hall failures for building collapse in South C

South C MCA Abass Khalif blames Nairobi City County negligence after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 –South C MCA Abass Khalif has blamed negligence and oversight failures by Nairobi City County officials following the collapse of a 16-storey building under construction in South C, Nairobi, and has called for accountability over the incident.

The building collapsed at dawn on Friday, leaving at least one person injured and raising fears that others could be trapped beneath the rubble.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) later joined emergency responders in search and rescue operations at the scene.

In a statement, Khalif described the incident as a devastating tragedy and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

The Member of County Assembly decried what he termed as serious lapses within the Nairobi City County Urban Planning Department, citing failures in inspection, enforcement, and development control.

“I have ordered a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause, but preliminary findings point to negligence and oversight failures by the Nairobi City County’s Urban Planning Department,” Khalif said.

Worrying pattern

He added that officers responsible for planning, inspection, enforcement, architecture, surveying, and development control bear responsibility for ensuring compliance with building regulations.

Khalif noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past despite repeated warnings over weak approval and enforcement processes within the county.

“We know this is not the first time such an incident has happened. County officials and the building owners must be held to account for this tragedy,” he said.

“This should be the final incident and must serve as a lesson. Sixteen floors collapsing is a clear indicator that something was fundamentally wrong from the start.”

To prevent future tragedies, the MCA called for a review of all approved building plans in South C and strengthened monitoring of ongoing construction activities.

Meanwhile, emergency service providers remained at the scene hours after the collapse, combing through debris in search of anyone who may have been trapped.

A multi-agency team was on site to assess the extent of the damage and possible casualties.

Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Pius Mwanthi said one man, believed to have been a pedestrian near the site, was injured and rushed to hospital.

He added that security guards who were reportedly on duty at the construction site were missing and efforts to trace them were ongoing.

The building collapsed next to other structures under construction, damaging at least one adjacent building.

Authorities said the owner and contractor of the structure are being sought for questioning as investigations continue to establish whether the construction complied with approved plans and existing building regulations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Pedestrian hit by debris from collapsed South C building stable in hospital

Police say a pedestrian injured by debris from a collapsed 16-storey building in South C, Nairobi, is stable as rescue teams search for possible...

40 seconds ago

County News

Nairobi MP demands probe on South C building collapse citing failures

Babu Owino said the incident had exposed serious failures in oversight and enforcement, warning that alleged corruption within Nairobi City County was putting lives...

1 hour ago

County News

Cordon expanded around collapsed South C building amid fears over adjacent building

Authorities have widened the security cordon after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi, destabilising a neighbouring high-rise as rescue efforts continue.

1 hour ago

County News

Pedestrian injured in South C building collapse, search for missing guards on

A pedestrian was injured after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi. Police are searching for missing guards as investigations begin.

1 hour ago

County News

South C building collapse: Sniffer dogs on site amid fears of trapped victims

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai subsequently claimed that at least two security guards and two Bolt drivers, along with their passengers,...

3 hours ago

County News

16-storey building under construction collapses in South C

Red Cross said the building collapsed in the early hours of Friday adding that a multi-agency team was on site.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans usher in 2026 with prayers, fireworks and renewed hope

Kenyans ushered in 2026 with prayer services, fireworks and renewed optimism as President Ruto described the year as a watershed moment.

1 day ago

Kenya

CS Murkomen Announces Kiganjo-Style Security Facility in Kerio Valley

CS Murkomen said the government is shifting focus from temporary emergency responses to maintaining a permanent security presence.

1 week ago