Kenya

Mathira MP Wamumbi Accuses Gachagua of Orchestrating Chaos at Nyeri Church Service

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating Sunday’s chaos at St Peter’s ACK Church, Wairima, in Othaya, claiming the incident was stage-managed to create political sympathy and tarnish his rivals.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Wamumbi strongly condemned the disruption of the church service, saying women and children should never be used as tools in political battles.

“What we saw in that church was ugly and unacceptable. Churches are for worship, not political combat. Women and children must never be used to manufacture sympathy,” he said.

However, the MP dismissed claims that he or his allies were responsible for the incident, instead alleging that Gachagua’s team deliberately planned the chaos and facilitated the use of teargas to provoke panic among worshippers.

The MP said he would record a formal statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday morning and submit all evidence in his possession, including alleged phone recordings and messages.

“I have nothing to hide. I welcome professional, independent and fearless investigations. Let anyone who has information also go and record statements,” he said.

Wamumbi maintained that Kenya must draw a firm line against conducting politics through intimidation and chaos, warning that continued exploitation of religious spaces could inflame tensions as the country edges closer to the next election cycle.

“Leadership must be about ideas, innovation, and empowerment, not drama, mobs and sirens,” he said.

Claims of Goons and Rogue Officer

Wamumbi claimed that individuals linked to Gachagua mobilised goons and that teargas was supplied by a police officer he identified as Constable William Karema Macharia, whom he alleged had previously been interdicted and charged over misuse of a firearm.

“He is armed and has access to teargas. He is the one organising private gun holders to guard Mr Gachagua and to stage these incidents,” Wamumbi alleged.

The MP further claimed that the same officer had previously been involved in violent incidents in the region and accused him of working with political operatives to destabilize meetings linked to rival leaders.

He also named several individuals he accused of coordinating groups of youths, claiming they were captured on video giving instructions during the church incident.

Allegations of Stage-Managed Drama

Wamumbi went further to allege that some images circulating on social media were staged, including claims that injuries had been exaggerated or fabricated to fuel public outrage.

“This was a well-choreographed drama. Even the photos being circulated were meant to paint the government and some leaders in bad light,” he said.

The first-time lawmaker adding that CCTV footage from nearby premises should be reviewed to establish what transpired before and after the incident.

He challenged investigators to obtain CCTV footage from Nyeri Golf Club, alleging that some of those involved later met there to celebrate after achieving their objective of creating chaos.

The MP also defended police officers attached to his wife, who is a county woman representative, saying they were lawfully deployed by the National Police Service and should not be dragged into political narratives.

“Security deployment must not be personalised or politicised. Those officers are on lawful duty,” he said.

Wamumbi accused the former deputy president of using churches as platforms for political attacks and urged religious leaders to protect the sanctity of the pulpit.

“Let leaders sell their agenda to the people, not insults and intimidation from the altar. Churches must remain neutral and sacred,” he said.

He insisted that political meetings held by various leaders in the constituency in recent days had proceeded peacefully, arguing that the church incident stood out as an isolated, calculated disruption.

Teargas in Church

Gachagua has alleged there was an attempt on his life during a Sunday church service.

Gachagua, who was sacked as deputy president in an impeachment trial in 2024, claimed in an interview with the BBC that rogue police officers shot at everybody and tear-gassed the church  in Othaya in the central county of Nyeri.

He had previously accused his former ally President William Ruto of ordering the attack but not provide any evidence. Ruto has not commented but Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable.

The police said an investigation had been launched, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Reports to the police indicated that a tear-gas canister had been thrown inside St Peters Anglican Church at 11:00 am disrupting the service.

Several vehicles were reportedly damaged within the church compound, the police added, appealing for witnesses.

Gachagua, a wealthy businessman from the central Mount Kenya area and now a vocal critic of the president, said he was escorted to safety by his security team.

Gachagua said that after he was helped to safety, the attackers set his car on fire and “mercilessly” beat up those gathered outside the church.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader said he has not reported the incident to the relevant authorities because it is the police who attacked us. You cannot report the police to the police.

