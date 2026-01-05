Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Man drowns at Ragia Water Falls after slipping while attempting to take selfie, search on for second Youth

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

Published

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jan 3 – A man has drowned following an accident at Ragia Water Falls in South Kinangop, Nyandarua County, after he and another youth fell into the river while on a hiking trip.

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police reports indicate that Samuel Mukabi and Paul Ngige Mureu, 17, slipped from a slippery rock surface while attempting to take selfies, plunging into the Ragia River.

Police officers quickly responded to the scene, and with the help of local divers and community members, Mukabi’s body was recovered on January 3 and taken to Engineer Sub-County Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem.

Efforts to retrieve Paul Ngige Mureu are ongoing, with additional divers expected from Naivasha to continue the rescue mission on January 4.

Nyakio Ward MCA Zachary addressed locals during the operation, promising that authorities would continue efforts to recover the second body.

Authorities have urged visitors to exercise extreme caution at Ragia Water Falls, noting that slippery rocks and river currents pose significant risks, especially when taking photos or attempting selfies.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by natural tourist sites and the need for proper safety measures.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Murang’a County to Pay School Fees for Over 50,000 Students in 2026 Term

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

New Year Windfall: Embu Mechanic Wins Sh1 Million in Senator Keg Draw

Muriuki said the win was “a shocker” but he was delighted and committed to using the money to expand his business while investing in...

29 minutes ago

Kenya

Marsabit Police Arrest Woman and Quack Doctor Over Illegal Abortion

The arrests follow disturbing reports from Malkalakore village, Drib-Gombo, where residents discovered a lifeless male foetus, estimated to be six months old, wrapped in...

38 minutes ago

Kenya

Sakaja Joins School Staff to Serve Meals on First Day of 2026 Term

The Governor actively participated in the cooking process, saying his visit was meant to personally ensure that the Dishi na County programme was fully...

47 minutes ago

Top stories

Nine Killed in Early Morning Crash on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- At least nine people, including two minors, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a matatu along...

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Wamalwa Dismisses Claims DAP-K Is Open to Political Bargaining

Wamalwa further asserted that DAP-K would endure even if other parties were to collapse or be absorbed into rival formations.

56 minutes ago

Kenya

DPP Orders Probe into South C Building Collapse, Gives Police Seven Days to Submit Report

The DPP directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately initiate or expedite investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New School Term Kicks Off Across the Country After Festive Break

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

2 hours ago