Man drowns at Ragia Water Falls after slipping while attempting to take selfie, search on for second Youth

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jan 3 – A man has drowned following an accident at Ragia Water Falls in South Kinangop, Nyandarua County, after he and another youth fell into the river while on a hiking trip.

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

Police reports indicate that Samuel Mukabi and Paul Ngige Mureu, 17, slipped from a slippery rock surface while attempting to take selfies, plunging into the Ragia River.

Police officers quickly responded to the scene, and with the help of local divers and community members, Mukabi’s body was recovered on January 3 and taken to Engineer Sub-County Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem.

Efforts to retrieve Paul Ngige Mureu are ongoing, with additional divers expected from Naivasha to continue the rescue mission on January 4.

Nyakio Ward MCA Zachary addressed locals during the operation, promising that authorities would continue efforts to recover the second body.

Authorities have urged visitors to exercise extreme caution at Ragia Water Falls, noting that slippery rocks and river currents pose significant risks, especially when taking photos or attempting selfies.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by natural tourist sites and the need for proper safety measures.