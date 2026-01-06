Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Makau Mutua Defends Junet, Dismisses Criticism as Jealousy and Political Malice

Mutua described Junet as fiercely loyal to Odinga, saying he never betrayed or undermined him, unlike others who later turned against the veteran opposition leader.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – President William Ruto’s adviser Makau Mutua has mounted a strong defence of Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, dismissing criticism directed at him as petty, malicious and driven by political jealousy.

In a statement shared publicly, Mutua said those attacking Junet had long harboured resentment but were previously restrained by the trust the late opposition chief Raila Odinga placed in him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Those fighting Junet Mohamed were dying to do so out of petty and juvenile jealousies when Baba was alive, but couldn’t, because he was only one of two or three of Mzee’s most trusted aides and confidantes,” Mutua said.

He described Junet as fiercely loyal to Odinga, saying he never betrayed or undermined him, unlike others who later turned against the veteran opposition leader.

“Unlike them, Junet never betrayed Baba or stabbed him in the back. Baba trusted him innately. He was loyal to a fault,” Mutua said.

Mutua, a former Law Society of Kenya chairperson and long-time ally of Odinga, praised Junet’s character and political acumen, describing him as one of the most honourable leaders in the country.

“I am proud to call Junet my friend and comrade. He’s one of the most honorable Kenyans you will ever meet. He’s a brilliant political strategist,” he said.

He added that Junet’s influence and standing in national politics would continue to grow, urging critics to allow him to serve without constant attacks.

“I don’t know many politicians who can hold a candle to him. His future in Kenya’s politics is stellar, and his star will only continue to shine even more brightly,” Mutua said.

The presidential adviser also condemned what he termed as attempts to malign Junet through gossip and tabloid-style reporting, warning that such efforts would not succeed.

“His opponents and enemies need to chill and let him serve Kenyans. Sponsoring silly tabloid stories about the son of Mohamed is a doomed mission,” he said.

Junet, a close ally of Odinga for years, has played a key role in opposition politics and parliamentary strategy, often serving as a central figure in negotiations and political mobilization.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has however described him as a traitor in the latest attack on Junet.

Tensions between Sifuna and Junet reportedly stem from the 2022 general election funds, with Sifuna accusing Junet of allegedly misappropriating money meant for agents, donated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sifuna launched a blistering attack on Junet, accusing him of hypocrisy and misusing funds donated by Uhuru to support Raila’s campaign.

The Nairobi Senator reminded ODM supporters that Raila recorded his strongest-ever performance in the Mt. Kenya region in 2022, garnering over one million votes; a feat he attributed in large part to Uhuru’s backing.

Sifuna openly thanked the former President for bankrolling the campaign, saying much of the money ODM used came directly from Uhuru.

He directly accused Junet of now pretending that Uhuru’s money was “dirty”, despite having benefited from it at the time.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya to Experience Mostly Sunny, Dry Weather Over Next Five Days – Met Department

Strong winds of up to 12.5 metres per second are also expected in parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Keynan implores NCIC to summon Gachagua for linking Eastleigh BBS mall to illegal proceeds

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate Gachagua’s...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Alai Denies Drawing Gun in Kilimani Restaurant Dispute with Babu Owino

Alai said the two were seated at separate tables when Owino approached him, initiating a conversation that he was uncomfortable with.

2 hours ago

Top stories

NCCK distances itself from Prophet Owuor, backs medical treatment and church regulation

NCCK chairperson Elias Otieno said while the council believes in divine healing, pastors must not replace God or undermine medicine.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sossion Calls for Continuous Review of CBC curriculum

Sossion who is also an educator pointed out that education systems must evolve with changing realities

3 hours ago

Kenya

Fear Grips Wasare Village as Hippo Attack Leaves Woman Critically Injured

The most recent incident occurred early Monday morning when a hippopotamus attacked Perez Bonde inside her compound as it made its way back to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI rules out foul play in Cyrus Jirongo death

The DCI says evidence gathered so far shows Cyrus Jirongo died in a road accident, dismissing claims of foul.

14 hours ago
After nearly 20 years, ODM has lost its compass ahead of the 2027 as its survival hangs in the balance barely months after its anchor and former party leader the late Raila Odinga died. After nearly 20 years, ODM has lost its compass ahead of the 2027 as its survival hangs in the balance barely months after its anchor and former party leader the late Raila Odinga died.

Kenya

Inside the rotting orange, ODM’s death looms before 2027

For the first time since 2005, ODM looks like a party without a compass. The orange that once symbolised resistance and hope is starting...

16 hours ago