Makau Mutua Defends Junet, Dismisses Criticism as Jealousy and Political Malice

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – President William Ruto’s adviser Makau Mutua has mounted a strong defence of Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, dismissing criticism directed at him as petty, malicious and driven by political jealousy.

In a statement shared publicly, Mutua said those attacking Junet had long harboured resentment but were previously restrained by the trust the late opposition chief Raila Odinga placed in him.

“Those fighting Junet Mohamed were dying to do so out of petty and juvenile jealousies when Baba was alive, but couldn’t, because he was only one of two or three of Mzee’s most trusted aides and confidantes,” Mutua said.

He described Junet as fiercely loyal to Odinga, saying he never betrayed or undermined him, unlike others who later turned against the veteran opposition leader.

“Unlike them, Junet never betrayed Baba or stabbed him in the back. Baba trusted him innately. He was loyal to a fault,” Mutua said.

Mutua, a former Law Society of Kenya chairperson and long-time ally of Odinga, praised Junet’s character and political acumen, describing him as one of the most honourable leaders in the country.

“I am proud to call Junet my friend and comrade. He’s one of the most honorable Kenyans you will ever meet. He’s a brilliant political strategist,” he said.

He added that Junet’s influence and standing in national politics would continue to grow, urging critics to allow him to serve without constant attacks.

“I don’t know many politicians who can hold a candle to him. His future in Kenya’s politics is stellar, and his star will only continue to shine even more brightly,” Mutua said.

The presidential adviser also condemned what he termed as attempts to malign Junet through gossip and tabloid-style reporting, warning that such efforts would not succeed.

“His opponents and enemies need to chill and let him serve Kenyans. Sponsoring silly tabloid stories about the son of Mohamed is a doomed mission,” he said.

Junet, a close ally of Odinga for years, has played a key role in opposition politics and parliamentary strategy, often serving as a central figure in negotiations and political mobilization.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has however described him as a traitor in the latest attack on Junet.

Tensions between Sifuna and Junet reportedly stem from the 2022 general election funds, with Sifuna accusing Junet of allegedly misappropriating money meant for agents, donated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sifuna launched a blistering attack on Junet, accusing him of hypocrisy and misusing funds donated by Uhuru to support Raila’s campaign.

The Nairobi Senator reminded ODM supporters that Raila recorded his strongest-ever performance in the Mt. Kenya region in 2022, garnering over one million votes; a feat he attributed in large part to Uhuru’s backing.

Sifuna openly thanked the former President for bankrolling the campaign, saying much of the money ODM used came directly from Uhuru.

He directly accused Junet of now pretending that Uhuru’s money was “dirty”, despite having benefited from it at the time.