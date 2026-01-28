Connect with us

Kenya

Loss of Funding, Deregistration Loom for Non-Compliant Political Parties: ORPP

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Political parties preparing for the 2027 General Election will face tighter regulatory scrutiny, with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) warning that failure to comply with legal and governance requirements could lead to loss of public funding and possible de-registration.

Speaking during a legislative retreat in Naivasha, Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lurionokou said the regulator has shifted to what he termed election-centred regulation aimed at strengthening internal party democracy, inclusion and compliance with the Political Parties Act.

He said recent enforcement measures had already resulted in the de-registration of the Ukweli Party and the Vibrant Democratic Party on January 12, 2026, and warned that more parties could face similar action if they fail to meet statutory obligations.

“As we approach the next General Election, compliance will not be optional. Parties must align fully with the law if they expect to participate meaningfully in the electoral process,” Lurionokou told MPs.

A key enforcement tool, he said, will be the Political Parties Fund, which is governed by strict eligibility criteria under the Political Parties Act. Parties with more than two-thirds of their registered office bearers drawn from one gender will be disqualified from receiving state funding.

In addition, parties must demonstrate representation of special interest groups, including youth, persons with disabilities and other marginalised communities, within their governing organs to qualify for the fund.

Lurionokou said only 47 political parties currently qualify for public funding, out of the 90 fully registered parties, following the voluntary dissolution of the Amani National Congress in February 2025 and failure by many parties to meet eligibility thresholds.

He further reminded parties that only those that secured at least one elective seat in the 2022 General Election — from Member of County Assembly to President — are eligible for funding, a requirement meant to prevent allocation of public resources to dormant or shell parties.

Under the law, 70 per cent of the Political Parties Fund is distributed based on the total number of votes secured by each party in the previous election, with the remaining portions allocated based on representation of special interest groups and total elected members.

On party nominations, the Registrar said Kenya’s electoral framework provides for closed party primaries, meaning only registered party members may participate in nominations. He said parties will be required to submit nomination rules, lists of delegates, election boards and timetables to ORPP in advance for certification before submission to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

To strengthen enforcement, ORPP is seeking Sh118.8 million to upgrade the Integrated Political Parties Management System to clean membership databases and ensure accurate registers are used during party primaries.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula backed the push for tighter regulation, urging MPs to address legal and institutional gaps that could undermine confidence in the electoral process.

“The preparedness of the nation for the forthcoming elections is a matter of national interest, and where gaps exist, we must act decisively,” Wetang’ula said, adding that Parliament must ensure the legal framework supports credible and peaceful elections.

He also reminded MPs that compliance with governance laws, including the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, which requires wealth declarations by public officers, was essential to maintaining public trust in political institutions.

With less than two years to the next General Election, the Registrar warned that delayed compliance by parties could affect nomination processes, access to public funding and overall participation in the 2027 polls.

