NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has urged Kenyans to shun acts that promote hatred and division, calling on citizens to engage one another with understanding and unity as the world commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a message marking the day on Monday, Kinyanjui reflected on the enduring teachings of the late American civil rights leader, emphasizing the continued relevance of Dr. King’s philosophy of non-violence.

“Today, we celebrate the life and teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights leader who championed the non-violence movement. He taught us that in standing for our rights, we must not engage in acts that breed hatred and division, but instead engage one another as brothers and sisters,” Kinyanjui said.

The Trade CS noted that although Dr. King delivered his message more than five decades ago, its significance has only grown in today’s world.

“Although this message is more than five decades old, its relevance has never been greater. We must listen to each other. An eye for an eye leaves the whole society blind,” he added.

Kinyanjui’s call for unity comes amid rising political temperatures in Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders increasingly urging calm, tolerance, and peaceful political engagement.

Civil rights leader

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Baptist minister, was born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia.

He rose to prominence as the face of the US civil rights movement, leading nonviolent protests against racial segregation and discrimination.

He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.

In observance of the federal public holiday in the United States honoring Dr. King, the US Embassy in Nairobi was closed on Monday, suspending routine consular services including visa processing, passport services, and public inquiries. Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Observed annually on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorates Dr. King’s leadership in the struggle against racial segregation and discrimination, as well as his role in shaping landmark civil rights reforms, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Dr. King is also remembered globally for his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the 1963 March on Washington, calling for equality, justice, and peaceful coexistence across racial lines.