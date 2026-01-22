Connect with us

Learners to Join Senior Schools in Junior School Uniforms, Admissions to Proceed Without Payment of Fees – CS Ogamba

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has ordered the admission of all learners joining Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) to their assigned senior schools, regardless of whether they have senior school uniforms or have paid school fees.

CS Ogamba pointed out that this will ensure that no student is left behind due to financial constraints or delays in uniform procurement.

School heads, the CS also emphasized must also trace learners who have not reported to ensure full enrollment.

“Every student placed in senior school must be admitted immediately, even if they lack senior school uniforms. Students may report in their junior school uniforms until senior uniforms are available,’ he stated in the directive.

The CS further stated that admission must proceed without requiring school fees, while schools optimize the use of capitation funds disbursed on January 2, 2026.

He also urged heads of junior and senior schools to report learners who had not joined by January 21, and coordinate with Sub-County Directors of Education to track and admit them promptly.

“Sections 32 and 34 of the Basic Education Act, 2013 guarantee free admission to public schools. Parents failing to present learners may face legal action under Section 31,” he stated.

“Any failure to comply with the directive should be reported to the nearest education office or government authority.”

He stated that the directive underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive education by removing barriers for learners entering senior school.

CS Ogamba stressed the importance of ensuring every child has access to education, regardless of their financial situation.

“The only way to guarantee access to education for every learner is to ensure that no child is denied admission for reasons beyond their control,” he said.

Parents and guardians are urged to cooperate fully with schools to facilitate smooth registration and integration of learners into senior schools.

