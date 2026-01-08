Connect with us

Kenya

Late Raila Odinga’s Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Appointed Mombasa County Security Advisor

The appointment was made possible after the Mombasa County Public Service Board established new positions in line with the law.

Published

Mombasa, Kenya, Jan 8 – Maurice Ogeta, the late Raila Odinga’s trusted bodyguard, has been appointed as Advisor on Security Affairs in the Mombasa County Government following organizational changes by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Governor Nassir also appointed Ken Ambani as Advisor on Creative Arts, tasked with spearheading efforts to revive and grow the county’s creative industry, benefiting local artists and youth.

Governor Nassir lauded Ogeta’s extensive experience in security management, noting that his decades of service at local, regional, and global levels make him well-suited for the role.

Ogeta’s appointment comes as part of the county’s broader plan to strengthen governance, enhance security, and foster economic and cultural development.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to leveraging expertise for public safety and for the growth of Mombasa’s creative sector,” said Governor Nassir.

