Headlines

KWS Cautions Job Seekers Against Online Recruitment Scams

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned members of the public to be on high alert following the circulation of fake recruitment links on social media platforms.

In a statement posted on its official X account, KWS said the purported recruitment links have been confirmed to be fraudulent and urged the public to avoid engaging with them.

The agency cautioned against clicking on the links, making any payments, or sharing personal information, noting that such details could be used for identity theft, financial fraud, or other criminal activities.

KWS further warned that beyond direct scams, the spread of misleading recruitment information fuels online misinformation and undermines public trust, particularly in relation to public services.

The wildlife agency emphasized that all legitimate recruitment exercises are communicated exclusively through its official channels, including its verified social media platforms, official website, and announcements carried in mainstream media.

Members of the public have been advised to rely only on these official sources for verified information and to report any suspicious recruitment-related links or messages to the relevant authorities.

