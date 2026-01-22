Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking at the Third National Wagebill Conference in Nairobi, the public service chief said the government is keen to attain the target by 2028/SCR

Headlines

Koskei Urges Civil Servants to Uphold Integrity and Ethical Service

“When you view your job description not just as a contract with the state but as a covenant with a higher power, everything changes,” Koskei told the congregation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Civil servants are being challenged to view their work as more than a contractual obligation.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei urged state employees to see their roles as a “covenant with a higher power,” where integrity, patience, and ethical service become acts of public devotion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a direct appeal to the conscience of the state bureaucracy, the Chief of Staff argued that the resilience of a public servant is predicated on viewing their mandate through a spiritual lens.

“When you view your job description not just as a contract with the state but as a covenant with a higher power, everything changes,” Koskei told the congregation.

Speaking to senior officials at All Saints Cathedral during the third Presidential Thanksgiving Service for Public Servants, Koskei acknowledged operational challenges such as limited resources and bureaucratic inefficiencies. Yet, he stressed that these should not lead to complacency.

Koskei urged the cadre of senior officers to revert to the foundational zeal of their initial tenure, asserting that the “hardening of hearts” due to administrative fatigue poses a direct threat to the efficacy of the state’s social contract with its citizenry.

Deputy Head of Public Service Amos Gathecha echoed his boss remarks by emphasizing that senior officers are custodians of public resources and guardians of societal hope.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kioni hails Uhuru, Raila role in defending Jubilee Party from Govt-Backed Faction

"At the height of all the confusion that we had, Raila Amolo Odinga who is not a Jubilee member, came to the Jubilee office...

30 minutes ago

Kenya

Junet: They did not want Raila to win, he could have won if they wanted

Junet claimed the opposition went into the election carrying what he described as ‘government baggage’ following the 2018 handshake

2 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Small Claims Court Loses Jurisdiction Over Traffic Injury Cases

“A claim for compensation for personal injuries arising from road traffic accidents cannot be classified as small or simple,” the court ruled, noting that...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Agnes Zani-Led Team announces public hearing dates on implementation of NADCO, 10-Point Agenda

"We encourage members of the public to turn out in their numbers, speak to us generously, air their views and together we shall help...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

Learners to Join Senior Schools in Junior School Uniforms, Admissions to Proceed Without Payment of Fees – CS Ogamba

This follows a directive by President William Ruto that all children transitioning to JSS report to school immediately, regardless of whether they have paid...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Court Clears DJ Brownskin of Charges Linked to Wife’s Death

In a ruling delivered on Thursday morning, trial magistrate Caroline Nyanguthi held that the State had not proved its case to the required legal...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Junet: Why I missed Raila’s Final  India Trip

Junet said he had only just been discharged from hospital on the same day he last met Raila in Nairobi.

5 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Declares ANC Dissolution Illegal, Affirms Party’s Continued Legal Existence

The court held that the process violated the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Political Parties Act.

5 hours ago