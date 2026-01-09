Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The portal, which experienced temporary access challenges shortly after the official release of the result on Friday, was confirmed operational allowing candidates and schools to begin checking results online.

EDUCATION

KCSE 2025: How to check your results after KNEC portal goes live

The KNEC portal is now live after a brief glitch, allowing candidates to check their 2025 KCSE results online using their index number and name.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Candidates can now access their 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) restored its online results portal following a brief technical glitch.

The portal, which experienced temporary access challenges shortly after the official release of the result on Friday, was confirmed operational allowing candidates and schools to begin checking results online.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Individual candidates can access their results through a link on the council’s website or directly via results.knec.ac.ke.

KCSE 2025: Boys dominate sciences as gender gap persists

To check the results, candidates are required to enter their index number and any one of their registered names as captured during registration.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced the availability of the results online immediately after the official release ceremony in Eldoret.

KNEC advised candidates and parents to remain patient in case of slow loading due to heavy traffic on the platform.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Joska Counterfeit Poison Factory Busted as NACADA Intensifies Crackdown on Deadly Alcohol Syndicates

The afternoon raid, carried out based on precise intelligence, targeted an unassuming outlet in the busy Joska area.

9 minutes ago

Kenya

EACC Summons NGAAF CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa Over Sh1bn Unexplained Wealth

Investigators are also examining procurement-related dealings linked to Telewa’s previous tenure at the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation.

29 minutes ago

EDUCATION

How boys took the lead in STEM: KCSE 2025 results reveal mixed fortunes

Boys outperformed girls in most science subjects in the 2025 KCSE as results show a persistent gender gap, even as overall performance and university...

55 minutes ago

EDUCATION

KCSE 2025: Kenya High School Alumna Ashley Kerubo Scores Rare Straight A

Ashley expressed gratitude to God, her family, and teachers for supporting her academic journey.

56 minutes ago

Top stories

KCSE 2025: Boys Outperform Girls in STEM Subjects as Gender Gaps Persist

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Male candidates outperformed their female counterparts in most science, technology and technical subjects in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Parents, Schools raise alarm as KCSE results portal crushes after announcement

"I am frustrated, I can't access the portal and I have two candidates who did their exams, they are actually in panic since they...

2 hours ago

business

Chinese EV giant Okla Global appoints Treadway to spearhead Africa expansion

Chinese electric vehicle maker Okla Global has appointed Treadway Investment Bank to spearhead its Africa expansion, with assembly plants planned for Kenya, Nigeria, South...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Girls Continue to Outperform Boys as Female Candidates Shine in 2025 KCSE

Migos said girls not only outnumbered boys for the second consecutive year, but also posted stronger mean score performances in several key subjects.

3 hours ago