KCSE 2025: How to check your results after KNEC portal goes live

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Candidates can now access their 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) restored its online results portal following a brief technical glitch.

The portal, which experienced temporary access challenges shortly after the official release of the result on Friday, was confirmed operational allowing candidates and schools to begin checking results online.

Individual candidates can access their results through a link on the council’s website or directly via results.knec.ac.ke.

To check the results, candidates are required to enter their index number and any one of their registered names as captured during registration.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced the availability of the results online immediately after the official release ceremony in Eldoret.

KNEC advised candidates and parents to remain patient in case of slow loading due to heavy traffic on the platform.