Health CS Aden Duale during a media briefing on August 25 on health reforms/FILE

Capital Health

KMPDC probes faith-healing claims by doctors after Nakuru crusade

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has raised concerns over claims of faith-based healing for serious medical conditions allegedly made by medical practitioners during a religious crusade in Nakuru.

The claims relate to conditions including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness and physical disabilities, which the regulator says are unverified and potentially harmful to public health.

In a statement, KMPDC said all medical treatments and interventions must be grounded in scientific evidence and regulatory approval, warning that unsubstantiated claims—especially when made by licensed health professionals—could mislead patients and discourage them from seeking proven medical care.

The Council cautioned against abandoning prescribed treatments for chronic and life-threatening conditions such as HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hypertension and epilepsy in favour of unverified alternatives, citing risks including deteriorating health, drug resistance and death.

KMPDC said it is working with the Ministry of Health and other regulatory agencies to investigate the claims and will take action against any practitioners found to have violated professional or legal standards.

The regulator said appropriate disciplinary or legal measures would be applied where practices are found to endanger lives or breach health regulations.

