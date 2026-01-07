Kisumu Traders Rebuild as Kondele and Kibuye Markets Receive Sh3 Million Empowerment Funds

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 7 – After years of disrupted trade, vandalism and lost stock caused by recurrent street demonstrations in Kisumu, small-scale traders at Kondele and Kibuye markets are beginning to rebuild following the release of business empowerment funds raised late last year.

Hundreds of traders on Tuesday received cheques from a kitty raised through a high-profile fundraiser spearheaded by Kisumu Central MP Joshua Odongo Oron, aimed at cushioning businesses that have borne the brunt of economic shocks and protest-related losses.

Speaking during the disbursement exercise at Kondele Market, the market chairman Leonard Omollo said more than Sh. 3 million would be shared among traders organized in 81 registered groups.

“This money is meant to strengthen businesses at the grassroots. Even a small boost to working capital can make a big difference in daily trade,” Omollo said.

The fundraiser, held in November, brought together political leaders and traders from Kondele and Kibuye markets.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi presided over the event and contributed Sh3 million, which was matched by President William Ruto.

Omollo dismissed claims that the funds had been misappropriated, attributing the delay in disbursement to administrative processes.

“There has been misinformation that the MP disappeared with the money. That is not true. The delay was purely procedural,” he said.

Kondele Market General Secretary Isaiah Okoth expressed optimism that the funds would help stabilize businesses affected by frequent unrest.

“Our businesses suffer whenever protests erupt in this area. This support will help traders recover and grow despite those challenges,” Okoth said.

Women traders welcomed the initiative, noting that many households rely entirely on small businesses for survival.

“This support gives us hope. Many women here are single parents, and expanding our businesses means better lives for our children,” said Caroline Ojowi, one beneficiary.

Kibuye traders are expected to receive their share of the funds this week.

Ojowi says the gesture towards traders is commendable and urged other elected leaders to emulate such programs.

MP Oron said the empowerment drive was designed to promote unity and economic resilience among traders.

“When traders work together, real transformation happens. This initiative is about restoring dignity and opportunity to our business community,” he said.

Oron says uplifting small scale traders was among his pillars during electioneering perion in 2022.