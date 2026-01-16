Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Kisumu bans PSVs from using petrol stations for pick-up and drop-off

This new regulation aims to enhance public safety, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure petrol stations are used strictly for their intended purpose.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Kisumu County Government has prohibited Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from using petrol stations for parking, waiting, or passenger pick-up and drop-off.

This new regulation aims to enhance public safety, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure petrol stations are used strictly for their intended purpose.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a public notice, the county government stated that petrol station premises shall no longer be used by PSVs for any activities inconsistent with petroleum retail.

“The decision follows concerns about safety, traffic disruptions, and public health risks posed by PSVs operating from petrol stations,” the statement indicated.

The notice highlighted that petrol stations are licensed exclusively for petroleum retail and related services, and they are not designated as PSV parking areas, termini, or passenger pick-up and drop-off points. “Operators who allow such activities will be considered in violation of laws and license conditions.”

“This directive is grounded in several legal frameworks including the Constitution of Kenya (2010), the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), the Public Health Act (Cap. 242), the Energy Act (2019), and the County Governments Act (2012). These laws empower the county to regulate parking, traffic, and public safety effectively,” the notice stated.

The county government emphasized that enforcement measures will be taken against both PSV operators and petrol station owners found in breach of the notice.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

“You con pig”: Alai fires back at Ahmednassir over gun claims

“You con pig think that I am some fool you can threaten and bully because I resist your nonsense? Look for someone else,” Alai...

3 minutes ago

Kenya

ODM to embark on ‘linda ground’ Western Kenya county tours

Fresh from its Kibera rally, ODM is now heading to Western Kenya as Oburu Oginga takes the party’s post-Raila consultations directly to the grassroots.

53 minutes ago

Kenya

Outrage as IPOA probes Nandi Hills police assault caught on camera

A viral CCTV clip from Nandi Hills has forced IPOA into action, with a rapid investigation now underway over alleged police assault that has...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja orders Internal Affairs Unit probe after Nandi Hills assault on pool players

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has ordered an IAU probe after police officers were filmed assaulting youths playing pool in Nandi Hills.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC hunts 2 more suspects in Sh348.9mn Homa Bay graft case

EACC has ordered two former Homa Bay County officials to surrender after four suspects were arrested over a Sh348.9 million County Assembly tender scandal.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests former Homa Bay officials over Sh348.9mn procurement scam

EACC has arrested former Homa Bay County officials and contractors over a Sh348.9 million procurement scandal linked to the County Assembly office block project.

3 hours ago

County News

Grade 10 student found dead in Mogotio after dispute over delayed admission

Police in Mogotio are investigating the death of a 17-year-old Grade 10 student who was found dead after a reported disagreement with her father...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces night closure of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout

KeNHA has announced night closures of key sections of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout to allow tarmac reinstatement and road improvement works.

8 hours ago