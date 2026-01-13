Kindiki Warns Rivals Against Inciting Youth as NYOTA Rollout Continues

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 13- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned political rivals against inciting young people to violence and political confrontation, saying leaders should instead support initiatives that help youth build sustainable livelihoods.

The Deputy President was speaking during the rollout of youth empowerment initiatives under the NYOTA programme, part of the government’s efforts to deliver on President William Ruto’s campaign promise to economically empower young Kenyans.

“Our opponents should stop inciting the youth to destroy the country and to attack their rivals instead of supporting them to build better livelihoods,” Kindiki said while addressing residents in Rumuruti.

“The President promised to empower the youths during campaigns and through the NYOTA programme and other empowerment programmes, he is fulfilling the promise,” he added.

He said beneficiaries are receiving Sh50,000 each as start-up capital to help them establish or expand small businesses, noting that the funding would make a significant difference at the grassroots.

“We are giving 50,000 shillings as start-up capital. It will make a huge difference in their businesses,” he said, adding that the government would continue to support beneficiaries to improve their chances of success.

Kindiki described Kenya’s youthful population as a strategic national asset, saying while many countries are grappling with ageing populations, Kenya has a young, energetic workforce capable of driving economic growth.

“Young people are a great asset of our country because many countries have an ageing population but ours is young and energetic and willing to work to build our country,” he said.

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project is a five-year flagship youth empowerment initiative of the Government of Kenya, supported and financed in partnership with the World Bank, aimed at addressing high youth unemployment and expanding economic opportunities for young Kenyans.

The programme targets over 800,000 vulnerable young people aged 18–29 years, and up to 35 for persons with disabilities, across all 47 counties, particularly those with limited formal education or access to jobs.

It is structured around multiple components, including skills training and on-the-job experience, certification of informal skills through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), entrepreneurship support with start-up capital and business development services, and promotion of a culture of savings and financial inclusion.

Beneficiaries receive practical training, mentorship and, in many cases, seed funding typically around Sh50,000 to start or expand their businesses, while others gain work placements, financial literacy and linkages to government procurement opportunities.