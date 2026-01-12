Connect with us

KTB CEO June Chepkemei.

Kenya to leverage adventure sports to boost tourism sector

KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that adventure sports, such as mountain trail running, mountain biking, kite surfing, and skydiving, are gaining popularity among local and international travelers.

NAIROBI, Jan 12 – Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), the country’s state-owned tourism marketing body, said on Monday that it will leverage adventure sports to boost the tourism sector, as part of the country’s efforts to diversify beyond wildlife and beach products.

“Kenya is positioning itself as a premier tourist destination for adventure sports by tapping its diverse landscapes and favorable climate,” Chepkemei said during the launch ceremony of the Taptengelei Cultural Festival and the fifth Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run, scheduled from Jan. 15 to 17 in Nandi County.

The three-day event is expected to attract over 3,000 runners and more than 10,000 spectators and will showcase the Rift Valley’s cultural landscape to both domestic and international audiences.

According to Chepkemei, adventure sports present an opportunity to expand tourism to less popular destinations, reducing pressure on established wildlife parks and beaches.

She revealed that the new tourism products will attract new market segments and position Kenya as a destination for adventure enthusiasts.

Tourism is one of the largest sources of foreign exchange for Kenya, alongside diaspora remittances, horticulture, and tea exports

