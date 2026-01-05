Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Plans for the next phase of the project – construction of a dam -- Mwangi said, are already underway given the Galana River, “can command,” 20,000 acres with its normal flow but the plan is to place 400,000 of the 1.7 million acre ranch under irrigation/COURTESY

Kenya

Kenya Signs Sh40 Billion Deal with Chinese Firm to Build Galana Kulalu Dam, Boosting Food Security – China Daily

President William Ruto welcomed the deal, describing the dam as a major milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on rainfall-dependent farming.

Published

In a move to bolster food security and climate resilience, Kenya’s National Irrigation Authority has signed a 40 billion Kenyan shilling ($310 million) deal with the China Communications Construction Company to construct a major dam.

The flagship project will be developed at Galana Kulalu in the Tana River and Kilifi counties and is designed to irrigate up to 120,000 hectares of land, marking a decisive shift from rain-fed agriculture to large-scale, reliable irrigation as Kenya steps up efforts to safeguard food supplies and build resilience against climate shocks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President William Ruto welcomed the deal, describing the dam as a major milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on rainfall-dependent farming.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ruto said the project would anchor sustainable agricultural production across the Galana Kulalu food security zone.

“The signing of the 40-billion-shilling contract for the construction of the Galana Kulalu Dam will strengthen our food security by irrigating up to 300,000 acres in Tana River and Kilifi counties,” he said.

The contract, signed on Tuesday, covers the engineering, procurement, construction and financing of the Athi Dam, also known as the Galana Dam, together with its irrigation water conveyance system.

Once completed, the dam will have a storage capacity of 305 million cubic metres and is expected to deliver an average of one billion cubic metres of water annually, enabling at least two cropping seasons per year.

Officials say the project is expected to support agro-processing, promote value addition and create thousands of jobs, particularly for young people.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

KMPDC probes faith-healing claims by doctors after Nakuru crusade

The claims relate to conditions including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness and physical disabilities, which the regulator says are unverified and potentially harmful to...

35 minutes ago

Kenya

Man Commits Suicide in Police Cell in Tongoi, probe Launched

Matende Regan had been brought to the station by his family members on the evening of January 3, 2026, following allegations that he was...

43 minutes ago

Kenya

Man drowns at Ragia Water Falls after slipping while attempting to take selfie, search on for second Youth

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

53 minutes ago

Kenya

Murang’a County to Pay School Fees for Over 50,000 Students in 2026 Term

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator...

1 hour ago

Kenya

New Year Windfall: Embu Mechanic Wins Sh1 Million in Senator Keg Draw

Muriuki said the win was “a shocker” but he was delighted and committed to using the money to expand his business while investing in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Marsabit Police Arrest Woman and Quack Doctor Over Illegal Abortion

The arrests follow disturbing reports from Malkalakore village, Drib-Gombo, where residents discovered a lifeless male foetus, estimated to be six months old, wrapped in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Joins School Staff to Serve Meals on First Day of 2026 Term

The Governor actively participated in the cooking process, saying his visit was meant to personally ensure that the Dishi na County programme was fully...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Nine Killed in Early Morning Crash on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- At least nine people, including two minors, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a matatu along...

2 hours ago