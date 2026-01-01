Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s inflation eases to 4.5pc in December – KNBS

Kenya’s annual inflation eased to 4.5 per cent in December 2025, remaining within target and offering relief to households, KNBS says.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 — Kenya’s annual inflation eased to 4.5 per cent in December 2025, according to the latest Consumer Price Indices (CPI) and inflation report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

In a statement to media houses, KNBS said the inflation rate — measured by the Consumer Price Index — reflects price movements recorded in December 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

The bureau noted that the report provides a detailed breakdown of the key drivers of inflation over the period under review.

The December outturn keeps inflation within the government’s preferred target range, offering some relief to households that have faced sustained cost-of-living pressures over the past year, particularly on food, transport and energy-related expenses.

KNBS said the monthly CPI report is compiled using price data collected from selected outlets across the country, covering a representative basket of goods and services commonly consumed by Kenyan households.

The data is widely used by policymakers, investors and businesses to monitor price trends and guide economic and investment decisions.

“Annual consumer price inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index stood at 4.5 per cent in December 2025,” KNBS said.

“The report highlights the various drivers of inflation for December 2025 in comparison to December 2024,” the bureau added.

The latest inflation figures are expected to inform monetary policy deliberations in the coming weeks as authorities balance the need for price stability with efforts to support economic growth.

