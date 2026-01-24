Kenya Airways cancels New York flights over us snowstorms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Kenya Airways has suspended its direct flights between Nairobi and New York following severe weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Fern, which continues to disrupt aviation operations across North America.

The national carrier said it has cancelled flight KQ002 from Nairobi scheduled for Saturday, as well as the return flight KQ003 from New York on Sunday, citing safety concerns linked to deteriorating weather conditions along the United States’ Eastern Seaboard.

Several US states have declared emergencies ahead of the storm, which has forced widespread airport closures and flight cancellations, making operations along the trans-Atlantic corridor temporarily unviable.

Kenya Airways said the decision was taken as part of its risk mitigation measures, stressing that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and these cancellations have been made in the interest of safe operations,” the airline said in a statement.

The carrier warned that the disruption could extend into early next week as US airports work to clear backlogs caused by the storm.

Passengers booked on the affected flights have been advised to monitor the airline’s official digital platforms for real-time updates on their travel plans.

Kenya Airways added that its operations teams are closely monitoring weather conditions and airport readiness to determine when services on the Nairobi–New York route can safely resume.