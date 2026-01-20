KCSE 2025: Rosa Buyu Questions Education Standards in Kisumu West

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 20 – Kisumu West Member of Parliament Rosa Buyu has expressed sharp dissatisfaction with the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results from her constituency, saying the overall performance failed to match the level of investment made by parents, government and education stakeholders.

Speaking on Monday at Kisian Secondary School during the opening of a newly constructed science laboratory, Buyu said the results were a setback to efforts aimed at improving education standards in the area.

“I am not happy with the results we have seen in Kisumu West, and something must be done,” she told residents, education officials and students who attended the event.

The legislator noted that among all the secondary schools in the constituency, only Maseno School registered strong performance, while the rest fell below expectations.

“Only Maseno School posted commendable results; the rest of our secondary schools performed poorly,” Buyu said, adding that the trend could not be ignored if the constituency hoped to compete nationally.

Buyu pointed out that the poor performance was discouraging, especially considering the sacrifices made by families and the continued financial support from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

She said many parents were making painful sacrifices to keep their children in school, while NG-CDF bursaries were consistently issued to needy learners.

“Parents are struggling to pay school fees and NG-CDF continues to support learners with bursaries, but the end result is sickening,” she said.

The MP defended teachers in the constituency, saying they were well trained and qualified, having graduated from the same universities as educators in schools that posted good results elsewhere in the country.

According to Buyu, the issue was not about the competence of teachers but about commitment, teamwork and support systems around the learners.

Addressing students at Kisian Secondary School, Buyu issued a firm warning that incentives would be tied to academic improvement.

She said plans to deliver a school bus to the institution had been suspended until performance improved.

“Kisian must pull up its socks, and the delivery of a school bus will remain on hold until we see improved performance,” she said.

Buyu challenged parents to work more closely with teachers, urging them to monitor learners at home, instill discipline and create an environment that supports academic excellence.

She emphasized that education was a shared responsibility that went beyond classrooms and school compounds.

The MP said her office would engage education stakeholders to identify gaps and implement corrective measures aimed at improving future KCSE outcomes.

She urged students to work harder and be disciplined, saying good results would help put the name of Kisumu West on the national education map.

As the new laboratory at Kisian Secondary School was officially opened, Buyu expressed hope that improved facilities, combined with renewed commitment from all parties, would translate into better results in the coming years.