Kajiado Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Defiling 11-Year-Old Boy

The court found that the accused lured the minor from his home under false pretenses and subjected him to repeated sexual abuse.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – A middle-aged man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kajiado court after being convicted of defiling an 11-year-old boy in 2022, a ruling hailed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as a significant step in protecting children.

Magistrate Hon. V. Kachuodho, who delivered the judgment, emphasized that the offender deliberately targeted a vulnerable child and that the severity of the crime warranted the maximum penalty under the law.

The minor testified that he had been left alone and exposed to repeated abuse, which posed a serious risk to his life.

Five prosecution witnesses, led by Senior State Counsel Linda Nzioka, provided consistent and credible testimony that supported the conviction.

Kenyan courts have increasingly rejected the practice of settling defilement cases through marriage, ensuring that perpetrators cannot escape justice by marrying their victims.

The Kajiado ruling reinforces that sexual offences against minors must face strict legal consequences, reflecting the judiciary’s commitment to deterrence.

Authorities are urging the public to take proactive steps to protect children, including:

The DPP reiterated the importance of safeguarding children and holding offenders accountable, underscoring that the fight against sexual abuse requires a combined effort from the public, authorities, and community organizations.

