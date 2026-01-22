Junet: I used to speak to Baba 4-5 times a day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – National Assembly Minority Leader and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Raila Odinga’s political command centre, revealing that he was in direct contact with the ODM leader up to five times a day at the height of major political battles.

Junet made the disclosures during an interview on Citizen TV, positioning himself as one of the few lieutenants who had constant access to Raila, where they discussed key political and parliamentary decisions.

“Even that following day, when he was traveling on Friday, I spoke to him about other issues, Was there something in there?I used to speak with Baba in a day, not less than four, five times a day. His bodyguards are alive, they can confirm that,”he noted.

According to Junet, the frequent calls covered sensitive political strategy, parliamentary tactics, party management and even personal matters, alluding that Raila’s leadership relied heavily on personal trust and rapid communication with a tight group of operatives.

“We talked about politics, Parliament, party issues and even personal matters,” he said.

Junet explained why he was absent during what turned out to be Raila Odinga’s final trip, saying illness and a scheduled medical procedure prevented him from travelling with the former Prime Minister.

The Suna East MP said he had only just been discharged from hospital on the same day he last met Raila in Nairobi.

He added that he had been listed as part of the delegation but was forced to pull out on medical advice.

“My records are there. I was unwell. The day I was discharged from the hospital on Thursday is the day we met Raila at Serena Hotel,” Junet said.

“On Friday, that is when he travelled in the evening and then he passed on the 15th. I was on the team that was supposed to go, but I had a procedure. There are records,” he said.

His remarks come amid public speculation over the movements of senior ODM figures during Raila’s final days, with questions raised on social media about who was present and who was not.

Beyond the explanation, Junet offered an emotional tribute to the longtime opposition leader, describing him as deeply involved in mentoring younger politicians and maintaining close personal relationships with his allies.

“Raila was a good leader. He led us very well. I miss that. He was available, he would guide you on a daily basis, he was consultative and we could discuss with him anything political and personal,” Junet said.

The National Assembly Minority Leader traced his political career to Raila’s mentorship, saying his rise through local and national politics was closely tied to the ODM leader’s support.

“I was with Raila everywhere. I spent all my political life with him. I got associated with him when I was 24 years old. He made me mayor and then I became an MP for three terms,” he said.