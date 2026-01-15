Connect with us

Justice David Majanja died on July 10, 2024. He had served as a High Court Judge and Member of the Judicial Service Commission/JSC/FILE

Judiciary declines comment on dispute over Majanja’s estate citing sub judice

The Judiciary has declined to comment on the estate of the late Justice David Majanja, citing sub judice, as his parents plead for urgent release of funds.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — The Judiciary has declined to comment on the unfolding dispute over the estate of the late High Court Judge David Majanja, citing the sub judice rule, which bars public discussion of matters pending before the courts.

“The matter is before court for determination of the distribution of the estate… We therefore do not wish to comment further,” said Paul Ndemo, the Judiciary Deputy Chief Registrar who doubles up as Spokesperson.

Ndemo issued as statement on Thursday following a media report in which the late judge’s parents, Gerishom and his wife, appealed to the courts to expedite the release of funds due to them from Majanja’s estate.

The money, meant to support their aging and ailing parents, has remained inaccessible for months.

“Despite our advanced age and failing health, we have provided everything required for the payment, but continue to be frustrated by postponements,” Gerishom said.

“I was dependent on David. I have a cardiac problem [and] I have cancer. And even my wife is ill. We need this money to access treatment and meet our basic needs.”

Gerishom noted that Majanja tasked his younger brother with the responsibility of looking after their parents and cited a will bequeathing funds and shares to him.

“When David died, a will surfaced that distributed some things, including money in the bank and insurance benefits,” he said.

Gerishom’s lawyer faulted the delayed determination of the matter as unacceptable.

“The parents left behind by the deceased now struggle to survive due to lack of access to these funds.”

The lawyer noted that under Section 39 of the Law of Succession Act, when a person dies without a spouse or children, priority in inheriting the estate falls to surviving parents.

“If memory serves me right, when it comes to David, his father is here. You have had his plea. He wants the will to be honored. And if we’re not going to go with the will, it is intestacy,” the Advocate said.

