Kenya

Joska Counterfeit Poison Factory Busted as NACADA Intensifies Crackdown on Deadly Alcohol Syndicates

The afternoon raid, carried out based on precise intelligence, targeted an unassuming outlet in the busy Joska area.

Published

JOSKA, Machakos County — A multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has dismantled a major counterfeit alcohol manufacturing hub in Joska, dealing a decisive blow to a deadly illicit alcohol syndicate just days after a similar high-profile operation in Emali.

The afternoon raid, carried out based on precise intelligence, targeted an unassuming outlet in the busy Joska area. Officers uncovered what NACADA officials described as a “poison factory” — a fully operational counterfeit alcohol production site preparing lethal products for the market.

During the operation, authorities seized hundreds of empty 250ml bottles, professionally labelled to mimic at least seven popular second-generation alcoholic spirit brands, large volumes of bottled counterfeit and expired alcoholic drinks already prepared for distribution and packaging materials indicating an organized and well-coordinated supply network.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, assisting investigators to unravel what officials believe is a sophisticated criminal syndicate operating across the region.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the Joska raid is part of a renewed national offensive against alcohol and drug abuse, driven by a presidential directive to dismantle illicit supply chains.

“This intelligence-led operation in Joska is a clear fulfilment of the Presidential directive to wage total war on the scourge of alcohol and drug abuse in our nation,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

He warned individuals involved in the illegal alcohol trade that enforcement agencies would show no mercy.

“To the merchants of death manufacturing and selling these poisonous substances — hear this clearly: NACADA and our multi-agency partners will not relent. We will pursue you, shut down your operations, ensure you are behind bars, and seize your properties. Your time is up.”

Authorities noted a worrying trend in the illicit alcohol trade — the cloning of legitimate brands using fake bottles and packaging to deceive consumers. Health experts warn that such counterfeit alcohol often contains dangerously high levels of methanol and toxic adulterants, which can cause blindness, organ failure, or death.

Residents of Joska welcomed the operation, saying they had long suspected illegal brewing activities in the area. The successful raid signals a shift in enforcement strategy — from roadside seizures to targeting production hubs and distribution networks.

With the nationwide crackdown gaining momentum following a recent presidential executive order, authorities say more raids are imminent.

