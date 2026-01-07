Jose Carmago Returns to Political Spotlight as Opposition queries extension of IEBC Technology Contract

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – The united opposition leadership has called for the nullification of the election management technology contract between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Smartmatic.

DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa said the opposition will move to court to challenge the legality of the contract extension, which he claims was overseen by IEBC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan.

“We are demanding that the Smartmatic contract, which was illegally extended, must be terminated, and that Smartmatic should return to their home country, Venezuela. We are also demanding that Marjan must go. He broke and violated the law by granting an illegal extension to Smartmatic and abused his office. What must Marjan do? He must go,” Wamalwa said.

Smartmatic International Holding B.V, the company tasked with providing election technology ahead of 2027 polls, has previously faced by a trail of accusations that could compromise its credibility

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi alleged that Venezuelan IT expert Jose Carmago and Marjan were seen at State House in July last year.

“It is now very clear why William Ruto has been insulting us, is because he believes he will win the 2027 contest, as he has a commissioner who is now one of his advisers,” Muturi said.

“I am challenging him to explain what Jose Carmago was doing at State House between July 5 and 7 last year together with Hussein Marjan,” Muturi sensationally claimed.

Carmago’s name emerged during the 2022 presidential election petition before the Supreme Court, in which Azimio candidate Raila Odinga claimed that he had tampered with election results by allegedly compromising the election technology system.