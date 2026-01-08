Connect with us

Kenya

Isiolo Court Sentences Man to Two Years for Illegal Possession of Commercial Detonators

Kalla was arraigned on February 6, 2023, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 or cash bail of Sh100,000.

Published

ISiolo, Kenya, Jan 8 — The Isiolo Law Courts on Wednesday sentenced Ibrahim Ali Kalla to two years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing commercial electric detonators without the required permits.

The court heard that Kalla had disguised the explosives as personal effects while traveling through the Archer’s Post multi-agency roadblock on January 26, 2023. Following his arrest, the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) took over the investigation.

Eight witnesses presented by the prosecution provided crucial testimony during the trial, which ultimately led to his conviction.

On December 19, 2025, the court formally found Kalla guilty, canceling his bond and remanding him until sentencing.

On Thursday, trial Magistrate Maureen Odhiambo delivered the final verdict, imposing a Sh200,000 fine, with failure to pay resulting in a two-year prison term.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned the public against illegal possession of commercial electric detonators, emphasizing that such items are strictly controlled under Kenyan law. Violators risk prosecution and imprisonment.

This case highlights the continued vigilance of Kenyan authorities in combating the illegal circulation of explosives and safeguarding public safety.

