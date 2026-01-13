iShowSpeed Explains Drinking Cow Blood with Milk During Maasai Mara Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Popular US content creator iShowSpeed has responded to questions about a now-deleted comment that questioned why he drank cow’s blood mixed with milk while visiting the Maasai Mara, with some expressing concern it could affect his health due to differences in immune systems.

In response, iShowSpeed said:

“They welcomed me into the Maasai Mara, let me bring my crew and my camera, and showed me how they live day to day. The least I could do was respect that and take part in what they do.”

The gesture took place during his visit to a Maasai village, where he engaged in traditional activities and interacted closely with the community, emphasizing respect for local customs and cultural immersion.

His participation sparked global interest, with fans and followers applauding him for embracing Maasai traditions while sharing the experience with a worldwide audience.