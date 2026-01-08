Infotrak: Natembeya Tops Western Kenya’s Most Influential Politicians at 50%

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has emerged as the most influential politician in Western Kenya, according to a new Infotrak Research & Consulting poll.

The survey shows Natembeya leading the influence rankings with 50 percent, underscoring his growing political clout across the region.

He is followed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at 32 percent, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at 31 percent, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at 29 percent. Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya ranked fifth with 14 percent.

The findings point to a shifting political landscape in Western Kenya, traditionally characterized by fragmented leadership among several senior figures.

Analysts say Natembeya’s rise reflects increasing voter preference for leaders perceived as assertive, outspoken, and closely connected to grassroots concerns.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the influence rankings are expected to play a critical role in shaping regional alignments and coalition negotiations, as political actors seek to consolidate support in one of Kenya’s key voting blocs.

Infotrak’s poll underscores Western Kenya’s importance as a strategic political battleground and signals evolving dynamics in the region’s leadership hierarchy.