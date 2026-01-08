Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya/FILE

Kenya

Infotrak: Natembeya Tops Western Kenya’s Most Influential Politicians at 50%

The findings point to a shifting political landscape in Western Kenya, traditionally characterized by fragmented leadership among several senior figures.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has emerged as the most influential politician in Western Kenya, according to a new Infotrak Research & Consulting poll.

The survey shows Natembeya leading the influence rankings with 50 percent, underscoring his growing political clout across the region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He is followed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at 32 percent, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at 31 percent, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at 29 percent. Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya ranked fifth with 14 percent.

The findings point to a shifting political landscape in Western Kenya, traditionally characterized by fragmented leadership among several senior figures.

Analysts say Natembeya’s rise reflects increasing voter preference for leaders perceived as assertive, outspoken, and closely connected to grassroots concerns.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the influence rankings are expected to play a critical role in shaping regional alignments and coalition negotiations, as political actors seek to consolidate support in one of Kenya’s key voting blocs.

Infotrak’s poll underscores Western Kenya’s importance as a strategic political battleground and signals evolving dynamics in the region’s leadership hierarchy.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto most preferred Presidential candidate in Western Kenya at 25pc – Infotrak poll

According to the study by Infotrak, Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i came in second with 15 percent, followed by George Natembeya at 13...

14 minutes ago

Kenya

Isiolo Court Sentences Man to Two Years for Illegal Possession of Commercial Detonators

Kalla was arraigned on February 6, 2023, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 or cash bail of...

58 minutes ago

Capital Health

HIV ‘Miracle Cure’ Claims Spark Debate on Religious Freedom vs. Public Health in Kenya

The controversy erupted on New Year’s Eve at Menengai Grounds, Nakuru, where Owuor presented a group of licensed medical practitioners who publicly claimed that...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Hope for Northern White Rhino: Calf Expected by 2028 at Ol Pejeta Conservancy – China Daily

With no male northern white rhinos left, the future of the species now rests entirely on scientific intervention.

3 hours ago

crime

Police Seize 90kg of Bhang in Nyamakima, Nairobi

The operation, part of a nationwide crackdown on narcotics and illicit drugs, targeted trafficking networks operating within the city.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Miguna Announces 2027 Presidential Bid, Recounts Exile and Vision for Kenya

Miguna has not yet outlined specific policies or party affiliations for his 2027 campaign, but his statement signals a departure from mainstream economic approaches...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Holds High-Level Talks on Education Reforms

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector, describing it as a cornerstone of Kenya’s long-term economic growth and social development.

3 hours ago

Kenya

“Uhuru Will Fail You Miserably”: Atwoli Warns Matiang’i Ahead of 2027 Polls

Atwoli argued that although Kenyatta publicly endorsed Raila’s presidential bid, he failed to actively mobilise and coordinate the campaign machinery, a lapse he said...

4 hours ago