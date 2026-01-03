Indian Army Poised for World-First with Ramjet-Powered Artillery Shells

Jan 3 – The Indian Army is preparing for a significant leap in artillery capability as it advances the development of ramjet-powered 155mm artillery shells, a technology expected to extend firing ranges by 30 to 50 per cent while maintaining destructive power.

If successfully deployed, the system would make India the first military globally to integrate ramjet propulsion into conventional artillery ammunition, marking a major milestone in the country’s broader defence modernisation and indigenous technology drive.

The project is being developed by IIT Madras in collaboration with the Indian Army, following approval and support from the Army Technology Board (ATB). While ramjet propulsion is already widely used in missile systems, its application to artillery shells represents a complex engineering challenge aimed at pushing the limits of conventional gun-fired munitions.

According to experts involved in the project, the ramjet-assisted shell is designed to ignite only after being fired from a gun and reaching very high speeds. Once airborne at approximately Mach 2, the shell’s air-breathing ramjet engine compresses incoming air, burns fuel, and generates sustained thrust, allowing it to travel much farther than standard artillery rounds.

Professor P. A. Ramakrishna of IIT Madras’ Department of Aerospace Engineering explained that unlike traditional engines, a ramjet has no moving parts such as compressors or turbines, making it compact and suitable for artillery use once the initial launch velocity is achieved.

Crucially, the design allows the ramjet module to be retrofitted onto existing 155mm shells, meaning the Indian Army would not need to redesign its entire artillery inventory to adopt the new capability.

The shell is currently undergoing developmental and validation trials, with early tests already conducted at the Pokharan field firing ranges in Rajasthan. Officials familiar with the programme say the initial results have been encouraging, though further trials are required before operational deployment.

Once the technology matures, it is expected to be compatible across multiple artillery platforms in the Army’s arsenal, including ultra-light and towed gun systems, significantly enhancing long-range fire support options.

The Indian Army operates a diverse artillery fleet comprising 105mm, 122mm, 130mm, and 155mm guns. Artillery systems are generally categorised by calibre: light guns (up to 105mm) for close support, medium artillery (106–155mm) for sustained bombardment, and heavy systems for striking deep targets.

Defence analysts say the successful induction of ramjet-powered artillery ammunition would not only boost battlefield reach but also reduce reliance on rockets and missiles for certain long-range strike roles, offering a more cost-effective and flexible option.

The development underscores India’s push to strengthen indigenous defence research and production, as the armed forces seek advanced technologies that combine extended range, precision, and operational adaptability.