India Rises to 80th in Henley Passport Index 2026 as Global Mobility Gap Widens

Jan 17 – India has climbed to 80th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026, tying with Algeria and granting Indian passport holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 55 countries.

The improvement from 85th position last year reflects gradual gains in diplomatic outreach and expanding international travel access, though India remains far behind the world’s top-ranking passports.

The annual index, which assesses 227 destinations worldwide, ranks passports based on the number of countries their holders can access without a prior visa.

What the ranking means for Indian travellers

India’s rise to 80th place signals modest progress in global mobility, offering Indian travellers greater freedom than some neighbours. However, with access to just 55 destinations, large parts of the world still require visas, underscoring persistent travel barriers for Indian citizens.

The ranking comes as India rolls out e-passports, part of broader efforts to modernise travel documentation and ease international movement for its citizens.

World’s strongest passports in 2026

Singapore retained its position as the world’s most powerful passport for the third consecutive year, allowing visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Japan and South Korea shared second place with access to 188 countries.

A group comprising Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland ranked third with 186 destinations.

Fourth place went to Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, and Norway, each with access to 185 destinations.

The top five was completed by Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates, each offering access to 184 destinations.

UAE’s historic climb

The UAE recorded one of the most notable gains, jumping five places to fifth. The rise reflects sustained diplomatic engagement and visa liberalisation, allowing the Emirati passport to surpass countries such as New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland, and the United States.

South Asia shows mixed progress

Across South Asia, mobility outcomes remain uneven. Pakistan moved up slightly to 98th, with visa-free access to 31 countries, keeping it near the bottom of the global rankings.

Bangladesh climbed to 95th, offering access to 37 destinations, but also continues to rank among the world’s lowest.

At the bottom of the index are countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

A widening global mobility divide

The Henley Passport Index shows that the gap between the world’s strongest and weakest passports has widened to 168 destinations, highlighting deep global inequalities in travel freedom.

Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, said passport privileges play a critical role in shaping opportunity, security, and economic participation, with mobility advantages largely concentrated in wealthier and politically stable nations.

While countries such as India and Bangladesh are making incremental gains, the index shows that citizens of lower-ranked countries continue to face significant restrictions in an increasingly interconnected world.