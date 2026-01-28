Connect with us

If Salah was a stranger, why was he everywhere around Raila?

Winnie and Raila Jr say Oketch Salah is a stranger. But Kenyans have seen him dance with Raila and Ida, and appear at intimate family moments. So if he wasn’t family, why was he always there?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – When EALA MP Winnie Odinga said on national television that the Odinga family does not know Oketch Salah, many Kenyans were left confused, not because of what she said, but because of what they had already seen.

Photos. Videos. Public appearances.

From hospital rooms to family events, from funerals to political gatherings, Salah has been visibly present around Raila Odinga and his family for months.

That visual record now clashes with claims that he was a stranger.

On Tuesday night, January 27, 2026, Winnie appeared on Citizen TV and dismissed Salah as dishonest, saying the family does not know him and accusing him of exploiting her father’s death for personal gain.

Her brother, Raila Odinga Jr, later reinforced that rejection, dismissing Salah’s claims on social media.

But even as those statements spread, Kenyans began circulating old clips and images some showing Salah dancing with Raila and Ida at family events, others placing him at intimate moments during Raila’s illness.

Salah’s presence around the Odinga family did not happen in secret.

He was photographed with Raila in India days before his death.

He appeared relaxed and familiar around Ida.

He was seen at funerals, family gatherings and political meetings, moving with the confidence of someone who belonged.

At one point, Raila’s elder brother and Senator Oburu Oginga publicly referred to Salah as “a son of Raila Odinga,” crediting him with caring for Raila until his final moments.

Before Raila fell ill, Salah lived largely out of the public eye.

That changed during Raila’s final months, when he became a constant presence during hospital stays in Dubai and India.

His social media accounts, previously quiet, suddenly became active documenting meetings with Raila and later with regional and global leaders.

– What the Oketch Salah Odinga family controversy means for ODM –

After Raila’s death in October 2025, Salah’s visibility increased even more.

He arrived by helicopter at the funeral of Raila’s sister in Bondo.

He posted photos with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He appeared at State House alongside President William Ruto during a meeting attended by only a few ODM figures.

While Winnie and Raila Jr have strongly rejected Salah, other family members have offered more complicated responses.

Raila’s sister Ruth Odinga admitted she did not know Salah well, but stopped short of calling him a stranger.

Oburu went further, openly embracing him.

The mixed signals have exposed a family no longer speaking with one voice.

Winnie herself has warned that some people are scrambling to control her father’s legacy, insisting the family is not aligned to any ODM faction.

In response to Winnie’s interview, Salah said he remained silent out of respect for Mama Ida Odinga, but insisted his account of Raila’s final days was true.

He said he was with Raila from the time he first fell ill until his final moments, and denied any attempt to disrespect or replace the Odinga family.

He also rejected claims that he sought political mileage from Raila’s death.

If Salah was unknown, why was he everywhere?

If he was unwelcome, why was he so visible?

And if his presence was accepted then, why is it being rejected now?

