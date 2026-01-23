Connect with us

IEBC clears UDA Candidates for Feb 26 mini-polls

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election held on November 27, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 The United Democratic Alliance’s Duncan Mukang’u Jnr and Peterson Njeru Njiru have been cleared by the Independent Electoral Commission to contest in the Evurore and Muminji Wards during the by-election on 26th February, 2026.

UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Mbeere North Leonard Wamuthende escorted the duo as they submitted their nomination papers at Siakago IEBC offices.

The campaign period for the by-elections will start on Thursday, January 22, and end on Monday, February 23, being 48 hours before the by-election day.

“Electioneering is permitted daily between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm during this period,” the IEBC stressed as he warned candidates against violating campaign rules.

Political parties that use indirect nominations must submit the list of nominated candidates to the Commission by January 16.

Any disputes related to nominations must be lodged with the Commission within 24 hours of occurrence, and no later than January 26, 2026.

