Husband and wife arrested over Sh20mn Kazi Majuu Fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a husband and wife in connection with a Sh20 million fraud linked to the government’s Kazi Majuu labour mobility programme.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed the arrest of Vincent Omondi Oyugi and his wife Rachael Njoki Kariuki, whom he described as the suspected masterminds behind the defrauding of Kenyans recruited to work abroad.

In a statement on Wednesday, CS Mutua commended the DCI for apprehending the suspects after what he termed “a day of hide-and-seek,” noting that the arrests came despite his earlier directive for the suspects to voluntarily present themselves to police.

“I wish to commend the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for arresting the suspected masterminds behind the defrauding of innocent Kenyans who were recruited by Zawadi Jobs Abroad Ltd in partnership with Glorivin International, Gig Connect, and Taushi Tours and Travel,” Mutua said.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the suspects will now be processed in accordance with the law.

He added that investigations will be expanded to ensure all affected youth, including those whose travel was financed through the Youth Fund, receive justice.

Mutua reiterated that the Kazi Majuu Programme remains on track, insisting that the government is committed to eradicating rogue agents and unscrupulous individuals who exploit unemployed youth.

“This administration is determined to protect and empower the youth with genuine employment opportunities. As I stated yesterday, con artists and rogue agents should know that their days are numbered,” he said.

The arrests come against the backdrop of a report by a multi-agency task force formed in July 2025 by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, the DCI, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to investigate fraud within the labour mobility programme.

The task force revealed that, 390 cases are currently under investigation following complaints from members of the public whe 15 case files have been completed and forwarded to the DPP for review and approval to charge.

The report also indicated that 116 cases involve travel agents.

In some instances, Mutua says, victims have already been reimbursed, while a number of suspects are facing charges in court for obtaining money by false pretence.

However, a few agencies have obtained conservatory court orders temporarily halting prosecution.

The Ministry urged Kenyans seeking overseas employment to remain vigilant, advising job seekers take various measures including dealing only with NEA-registered agents, and conduct personal due diligence and report suspicious agencies.

Despite the challenges, the Ministry reported significant progress in labour migration.

Since 2022, Mutua said over 538,000 Kenyans have travelled abroad for work, with daily departures ranging between 450 and 500 people.

The figure is projected to reach one million within the next year.